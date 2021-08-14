When is Aloy coming to Genshin Impact? Release date and everything leaked so far

Aloy is an upcoming character in Genshin Impact, thanks to the massive collaboration between miHoYo and PlayStation.

Players around the world are super excited to try Aloy, as she will be available for free to anyone above Adventure Rank 20. Moreover, leaks have revealed a plethora of information regarding the protagonist of Horizon Zero Dawn.

From her release date to Elemental abilities, here's everything that is known about Aloy so far.

When will Aloy arrive in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact was recently released on PlayStation 5, and it seems like miHoYo is leaving no opportunity to make a name for itself in the PlayStation community.

Interestingly, PlayStation users will receive a free Aloy unit via mail on September1 with the 2.1 patch. Players on other platforms such as PC and mobile shall get the same in October with the 2.2 patch.

Considering that Horizon Zero Dawn was one of the biggest PlayStation exclusives ever, it comes as no surprise that the platform's patrons are being offered Aloy first.

Aloy's Elemental Skill, Burst and Passive talents

Aloy will be a Cryo bow-user in Genshin Impact. Her normal attacks naturally resemble other bow users such as Yoimiya, Fischl and Ganyu.

Aloy is a bow user (Image via Genshin Impact)

Aloy's Elemental Skill, on the flip side, is certainly unique. She throws a Freeze bomb that explodes into Chillwater Bomblets. All these bombs deal Cryo DMG and decrease the opponent's ATK.

Moreover, Aloy gains a Coil Stack when her bombs hit the opponent. Getting four Coil Stacks initates the Rushing Ice stage. This increases Aloy's normal attack DMG and also converts it into Cryo DMG.

To compensate for a relatively complex Elemental Skill, miHoYo has given a very simple Elemental Burst to Aloy. It only deals Cryo DMG in an area with an Energy Cost of 40.

Aloy's passive talents increase her Cryo DMG during the Rushing Ice state and increase the party's ATK by 8% during the Coil buff. Lastly, animals that drop Fowl, Raw meat, or chilled meat do not run away when she is in a party.

How to ascend Aloy in Genshin Impact

As per the leak, Aloy's talent level-up materials contain some unknown items as well. They are denoted with a question mark in the table below:

Level Materials Mora 2 Teachings of Freedom x 3

Spectral Husk x 6 12,500 3 Guide to Freedom x 2

Spectral Heart x 3 17,500 4

Guide to Freedom x 4

Spectral Heart x 4 25,000 5 Guide to Freedom x 6

Spectral Heart x 6 30,000 6

Guide to Freedom x 9

Spectral Heart x 9 37,500 7

Philosophies of Freedom x 4

Spectral Nucleus x 4

? x 1 120,000 8 Philosophies of Freedom x 6

Spectral Nucleus x 6

? x 1 260,000 9

Philosophies of Freedom x 12

Spectral Nucleus x 9

? x 2 450,000 10 Philosophies of Freedom x 16

Spectral Nucleus x 12

? x 2

Crown of Insight x 1 700,000

The following items shall help players in asending Aloy:

Ascension Level Materials Mora 1 Shivada Jade Sliver x 1

Crystal Marrow x 3

Spectral Husk x 3 20,000 2 Shivada Jade Fragment x 3

Crystalline Bloom x 2

Crystal Marrow x 10

Spectral Husk x 15 40,000 3 Shivada Jade Fragment x 6

Crystalline Bloom x 4

Crystal Marrow x 20

Spectral Heart x 12 60,000 4 Shivada Jade Chunk x 3

Crystalline Bloom x 8

Crystal Marrow x 30

Spectral Heart x 18 80,000 5 Shivada Jade Chunk x 6

Crystalline Bloom x 12

Crystal Marrow x 45

Spectral Nucleus x 12 100,000 6 Shivada Jade Gemstone x 6

Crystalline Bloom x 20

Crystal Marrow x 60

Spectral Nucleus x 24 120,000

The arrival of Aloy in Genshin Impact is equally beneficial for PlayStation and Guerilla Games. Horizon Forbidden West is right around the corner, and this collaboration is great for increasing the game's hype.

