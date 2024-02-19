When is Dying Light 2 Reloaded Edition releasing? All new content, and more

In a surprise move, Techland has announced Dying Light 2 Reloaded Edition. If players thought the Ultimate Edition was the end of it, there's more in store. Revealed in an exclusive under Game Rant, this is a brand-new complete edition of the 2022 survival horror game, packing in all content released thus far, including the Bloody Ties DLC.

Furthermore, new updates are arriving with the launch of this bundle, which many fans should be excited about. That said, here is everything to know about Dying Light 2 Reloaded Edition.

When does Dying Light 2 Reloaded Edition release?

New content is also on the horizon (Image via Techland)

The latest edition is set to arrive on all platforms on February 22, 2024. This includes PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. In a nutshell, it packs in the Ultimate Edition and more, the most significant of which is the addition of firearms in the game. While the original entry featured a handful of ranged firearms, the latest sequel did away with them.

Instead, it solely relied on melee weapons, which was scoffed at by the Dying Light community. Developer Techland has listened to the feedback and promised to incorporate actual firearms such as SMG and rifles. This is interesting because the base game has provided a lore reason as to why firearms do not exist in the Dying Light 2 universe.

Apparently, improved graphics are also coming on February 22, 2024 (Image via Techland)

This update for Dying Light 2 Reloaded Edition turns everything on its head, so for consistency's sake, a new narrative addition will be included about why this change is here. How this turns out, and the experience of using guns in the long run remains to be seen. For players who missed out on the combat-focused Bloody Ties DLC, that is not all, however.

Several quality-of-life improvements are also on the horizon, including enhanced visuals, extra solo/co-op content, and even "surprises" for Dying Light 1 players. However, the game's major story expansion is nowhere to be seen - and to add to that, the Nightmare Mode and Tower Raids have also been delayed.

As such, players will need to wait a little longer to learn about everything that's in store for Dying Light 2.