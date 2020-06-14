When is the God of War sequel coming to PS5

Santa Monica's 2018 God of War was one of the most successful Sony exclusives of all time.

The next game in the franchise might be slated for a late 2021 or an early 2022 release.

2018's God of War on PS4

Santa Monica's soft reboot of the franchise with 2018's God of War was exceptionally well-received by both fans and critics alike. The Sony exclusive was awarded several 'Game of The Year' awards by many publications.

2018's God of War saw the players take control of a very different Kratos from the previous games. Gone were the days of the raging, mass-murdering, Spartan general, replaced by a much more reserved and fatherly Kratos.

That is not to say that God of War did not excel in the brutal combat department. The combat was just as satisfying as players remember, if not more so. Ditching the top-down perspective of the previous games, the camera shifted to a closer 3rd person perspective.

The game has a much more intimate experience than the previous God of War games. Kratos is now in hiding after the destruction of his home in Greece. He now lives in the Norse realm, living out his days as a man, with his new family.

The Norse adventure sees Kratos as the one to carry his wife's ashes to the tallest peak in all of the realms along with his son, Atreus. The PS4 exclusive was a massive hit, and Santa Monica is sure to be working on a sequel for the next-gen console.

When is the God of War Sequel Coming to PS5

The next God of War will see Kratos square up against Thor, as teased in the last game. (picture credits: herald journalism)

Although fans were hoping for a reveal of a new God of War sequel, it was understandable when Sony and Santa Monica did not show a new game.

The last installment in the franchise came out in 2018, and Santa Monica will not push for a second release so soon after the first game. A late 2021 release or an early 2022 release is more likely for the much-awaited God of War sequel.

This will be the 5th game in the franchise, but it seems that the 2018 game was the start of a new trilogy, given its entirely new setting. Therefore, it is likely that it will be called something on the lines of God of War 2.