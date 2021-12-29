×
When is Horizon Forbidden West releasing?

Horizon Forbidden West will be released in 2022 (Image by PlayStation)
Suryadeepto Sengupta
Modified Dec 29, 2021 05:00 PM IST
After years of anticipation, the sequel to 2017’s PlayStation title Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West, is releasing in 2022.

Developed by Guerrilla Games, players follow Aloy, an outcast of the Nora tribe, in the third-person action RPG Horizon Zero Dawn, as she finds the truth about her origin, tied to the world's lineage.

The game was praised for its unique visual design, innovative combat, and compelling characters. The game won several awards, including Best PlayStation Game and Best Role-Playing Game and was nominated for Game of the Year.

Following much anticipation, a sequel was announced during the 2020 PlayStation Showcase with a release window for 2021, which was later delayed to 2022.

Horizon Forbidden West's release schedule on PS4 and PS5

Horizon Forbidden West is set several years after the events of Zero Dawn and it continues the story of Aloy. The young huntress of the Nora tribe is sent on a quest to the arcane frontier known as the Forbidden West to find the source of a mysterious plague that kills all it infects. Throughout the journey, she’ll come face to face with allies and foes, both old and new.

The game has already shown new mechanical beasts Aloy will come across, such as Tideripper, Tremortusk, and Bristleback. The trailer showcased several recognizable locations off the west coast in the game’s post-apocalyptic interpretation, including a ruined San Francisco and Yosemite Valley with various biomes.

Horizon Forbidden West is all set to be released on February 18, 2022, for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The different editions and their prices are as follows,

  • Horizon Forbidden West Standard Edition (PS4): $59.99 / ₹3,999
  • Horizon Forbidden West Standard Edition (PS5): $69.99 / ₹4,999
  • Horizon Forbidden West Digital Deluxe Edition (PS4 & PS5): $79.99 / ₹5,599

The Digital Deluxe Edition includes:

  • Two Carja Behemoth Elite items
  • Two Nora Thunder Elite items
  • A Machine Strike piece
  • An in-game resource pack
  • Digital Soundtrack
  • Digital Artbook
  • Digital comic book
  • Extras in Photo Mode

Players can pre-order the game today before its February 18, 2022 release date.

