When Kevin Knox wore a Fortnite suit to the NBA Draft

It has been more than two years since Kevin Knox sported a Fortnite suit to the NBA draft but it remains one of the most iconic moments in the history of the game.

Kevin Knox, a basketball player for the New York Knicks in the NBA, had announced his love for Fortnite multiple times before the draft. Fortnite is no stranger to receiving applause from celebrities with people like Drake, Marshmello, and even Travis Scott all considered fans of the game.

So, it comes as no surprise that Knox's idea of wearing a Fortnite-themed Suit to the NBA Draft had no connection with Epic Games.

Let's take a look at why Kevin Knox's Fortnite-themed fashion choice remains one of the most iconic crossovers in the history of the NBA Draft.

Throwback to when Kevin Knox fancied a Fortnite Suit to the NBA Draft

Back in 2018 when Kevin Knox wore the Fortnite-themed suit to the NBA Draft, not many athletes had been seen wearing Fortnite-themed apparel. What came as an even bigger achievement for Fortnite was that Kevin Knox wore the suit to an event held by an organization that has a video game franchise of its own.

Coming in from the Kentucky Wildcats after a successful Southeastern Conference tournament, Kevin Knox was selected as the ninth pick for the New York Knicks.

The New York Knicks select Kevin Knox with the ninth pick in the 2018 #NBADraft. pic.twitter.com/EXdSLCveg7 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 22, 2018

The Fortnite community was extremely happy that another upcoming superstar announced their passion for video games.

Knox may be called a trendsetter for the move. It wasn't until much later that other popular athletes such as Josh Hart from the New Orleans Pelicans and JuJu Smith-Schuster from the NFL team the Pittsburgh Steelers also announced their love for Fortnite.

Kevin Knox with the Fortnite jacket #gamer pic.twitter.com/TPpL6IbXBa — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) June 22, 2018

The community was so hyped about the idea of Fortnite and Kevin Knox signing an endorsement deal that the idea of calling the potential collaboration "Fort Knox" gained traction online. Some also suggested a Kevin Knox-themed skin be added to the game.

lol they gotta make a skin for you — 👹👽👹 (@ChiefStretch) May 1, 2018

Epic Games never responded to these requests from the community but Kevin Knox's Fortnite Suit will forever be remembered as one of the very first video game-themed garments to be worn to the NBA Drafts.