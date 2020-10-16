When is League of Legends: Wild Rift coming out? Release date and other details

League of Legends is one of the biggest success stories in the gaming industry in the last couple of decades. The 5v5 PvP action-strategy game took the gaming world by storm and dominated not just the online gaming space but competitive gaming as well.

League of Legends is considered one of the best battle arena games in the history of gaming and is a force to be reckoned with. Riot Games have done a great job developing the game into the industry juggernaut that it is today.

However, the game had predominantly existed only on PC and with the rise of mobile gaming in 2020, Riot Games are looking to expand their horizons.

League of Legends, a mobile game version of the familiar League of Legends, was announced recently and is set for release on both the Google Play Store (Android) and App Store (iOS).

When is League of Legends: Wild Rift coming out?

League of Legends: Wild Rift has, so far, been announced for a release in 2020, with no exact date confirmed by Riot Games. On September 16, 2020, Wild Rift was released in closed beta in Southeast Asia via Google Play and TestFlight by Apple.

The Rift opens again T-O-D-A-Y, this time with South Korea and Japan, too. We’re also opening the floodgates and sending out a ton more Closed Beta invites to Android users in the coming weeks. So get pre-registered and keep an eye on Google Play! pic.twitter.com/pIxoltbozf — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) October 8, 2020

On October 8, 2020, the closed beta returned adding new countries outside Southeast Asia. Riot Games will be revealing the dates for the release of more closed beta versions of the game in the future.

Snow, swords, shurikens, and a star. Check out the newest round of skins!



❄↗ Arctic Ops Varus

⚔🌸 Soaring Sword Fiora

💨⚔ Sacred Sword Janna

💀🤞 Death Sworn Zed

😈⭐ Dark Star Jarvan IV pic.twitter.com/yFaILD5efd — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) October 16, 2020

Therefore, players can expect League of Legends Wild Rift to come out towards the tail end of the year. The fanbase is extremely excited to play the game on mobile devices but are cautiously optimistic regarding whether the game experience will translate well to mobile devices.

However, Riot Games have assured fans that the game experience will remain the same, much to the joy of the League of Legend fanbase.