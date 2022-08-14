When is Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales expected to release on PC?

With over 60K Steam players within a day of launch, it wouldn't be an understatement to hail Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered as a massive success on PC. The 2018 PlayStation 4 release features the red-and-blue-clad hero swinging his way through an expansive open-world Manhattan.

With that being said, developer Insomniac has promised to release the game's expansion, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, on PC as well.

However, unlike the original game, no concrete release date was offered. This has, unsurprisingly, given rise to much speculation.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is currently set for a late 2022 release

The official statement pegs the release window for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales for Fall 2022. That gives it a September-December 2022 release window. Looking at the game's original release, it launched in November 2020.

So did the Remaster on PlayStation 5, as the only way to get Miles Morales on Sony's current-gen machine is via the Ultimate Edition bundle, which was released on day one alongside the PS5's launch.

Another major Sony title coming out this year for their latest console is The Last of Us Part 1, a remake of the hit 2013 post-apocalyptic action-adventure. It is set for September 2022. So it would seem plausible that Miles Morales could arrive in mid-Fall, like in October or November 2022.

On the tech side of things, it will likely be a straightforward affair like the current remaster. As such, fans can expect higher frame rates, visual fidelity, and pretty much everything the Master Race is capable of. This should also include elements like ray-tracing and support for PC-exclusive technologies like Nvidia DLSS.

Porting house Nixxes is the development studio behind the PC version of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, and they have included a ton of robust options available for PC gamers. As such, Miles Morales can be expected to get the same treatment too on the PC platform.

What to expect from Miles Morales?

In this latest webslinging adventure from Insomnaic, the titular hero, Miles Morales, is adjusting to his new home in East Harlem while following in the footsteps of his mentor, Peter Parker.

But when a fierce power struggle threatens to destroy his new home, Miles realizes that with great power, there must also come great responsibility. He must now take up the mantle of the new Spider-Man and own it to save Marvel’s New York.

Insomniac learned from their previous outing and utilized that experience for a better Spider-Man game. While it is fundamentally the same as its predecessor, with fluid webslinging and acrobatic combat, Miles has new tricks up his sleeve. New animations, new bio-electricity attacks, varied side-content, and more ensure Miles has his own personality compared to the original Spidey, Peter Parker.

Add in the snow-topped cityscape setting with its Christmas themes on top of that, and this is a worthy addition to the franchise that PC players would be more than happy to embrace.

Edited by R. Elahi