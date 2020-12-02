When does it snow in GTA Online?

GTA Online has been a major hit amongst gamers, especially the ones who enjoy playing GTA. However, the lack of continuous updates and fresh content has become a concern for most.

Earlier this summer, GTA Online received an update known as the Los Santos Summer Special, which was one of the two major updates planned for the game. The second one, however, is set to be bigger than the summer update.

GTA Online Winter update

The snow in GTA Online is Rockstar's way of bringing in the festivities to the game. With Christmas almost nearing, festive decorations are expected to soon be available in the game.

Now, these decorations and updates are expected to come sometime between 12th December to 25th December. However, there has been no official confirmation yet.

Image via Rockstar Games

New cars and events are expected with the Christmas update. While fans wait for the update to come, Rockstar will also be dropping their newest heist on the 15th of December.

NEWS: The Cayo Perico Heist will be the biggest update ever to #GTAOnline featuring:

-An all-new Heist location, with a brand-new approach to Heist design that features the ability to play solo or with other players

- Over 100 new songs in new Radio stations

- a new Submarine HQ pic.twitter.com/FogbcCt4ap — GTA News 😷 RockstarINTEL.com (@GTAonlineNews) November 20, 2020

This heist update features a new location to rob. Players can complete this heist solo as well, if there aren't any other players around. New music will be released on the radio stations, and a brand new submarine HQ will also be available.

However, when it comes to new vehicles, players have been expecting the Tesla Cybertruck to reach the game for a while now, and that expectation still remains.

I swear to god if the Cybertruck isn’t in the update I will be disappointed — . (@TMevo22) November 20, 2020

Players were also excited to hear the amount of new songs being added to the game. This seems to be the biggest update that the game has seen so far.

OVER ONE HUNDRED SONGS

WHAT — Ratioed (@wassimwassim0) November 20, 2020

there must be 80s or synthwave themed station.



or i riot — 𝗘𝗹𝗲𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗯𝗲𝘀𝘁 (@Elevatorisbest) November 20, 2020

Since the update is a narco theme I’m guessing and really hoping for corridos or better said “Mexican drug lore music” — AM AM (@donmolina98) November 22, 2020

I hope radio espantoso is back :) — Mateo (@mat31088) November 20, 2020

The actual in-game price of the submarine HQ is still unknown, but it will definitely cost a bomb in GTA Online. The entire GTA Online community is eagerly waiting for the newest updates and the secrets it holds. The snowfall in the game is just going to be the icing on the cake.