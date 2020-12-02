When does it snow in GTA Online?

GTA Online has been a major hit amongst gamers, especially the ones who enjoy playing GTA. However, the lack of continuous updates and fresh content has become a concern for most.
Earlier this summer, GTA Online received an update known as the Los Santos Summer Special, which was one of the two major updates planned for the game. The second one, however, is set to be bigger than the summer update.
GTA Online Winter update
The snow in GTA Online is Rockstar's way of bringing in the festivities to the game. With Christmas almost nearing, festive decorations are expected to soon be available in the game.
Now, these decorations and updates are expected to come sometime between 12th December to 25th December. However, there has been no official confirmation yet.
New cars and events are expected with the Christmas update. While fans wait for the update to come, Rockstar will also be dropping their newest heist on the 15th of December.
This heist update features a new location to rob. Players can complete this heist solo as well, if there aren't any other players around. New music will be released on the radio stations, and a brand new submarine HQ will also be available.
However, when it comes to new vehicles, players have been expecting the Tesla Cybertruck to reach the game for a while now, and that expectation still remains.
Players were also excited to hear the amount of new songs being added to the game. This seems to be the biggest update that the game has seen so far.
The actual in-game price of the submarine HQ is still unknown, but it will definitely cost a bomb in GTA Online. The entire GTA Online community is eagerly waiting for the newest updates and the secrets it holds. The snowfall in the game is just going to be the icing on the cake.Published 02 Dec 2020, 16:48 IST