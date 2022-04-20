When is Starfield releasing? Release date for all regions and platforms

Starfield is probably one of the biggest games that is set to be released in 2022. Fans from across the world are quite excited about when it releases, the gameplay it holds, and the platforms that the game will be available on.

As of now, the game's release date is November 11, 2022, and it is going to be a PC and Xbox exclusive. This means that PlayStation users will have no way to access the game.

Starfield @StarfieldGame We've come to the beginning of humanity's final journey.



For all, into the starfield. We've come to the beginning of humanity's final journey. For all, into the starfield. https://t.co/F1KOnxLBy4

The release date is not exclusive to one region as it will be a worldwide release. Anyone who has been waiting for the game since its first reveal back in 2021 will be able to play it at the same time as everyone else.

Starfield might get its first-ever gameplay showcase in the coming months

While the release date and platforms for Starfield are known to players, gameplay is one area that is still missing. The game looks fantastic and promising from the trailers, concept art, and everything revealed so far.

However, players will not be satiated until they see actual gameplay. After titles like Cyberpunk 2077 promised the world and delivered absolutely nothing, players are skeptical about what publishers and marketing materials indicate.

Starfield @StarfieldGame Meet Vasco: your dependable robot companion on the adventures ahead. Meet Vasco: your dependable robot companion on the adventures ahead. https://t.co/BFCsPwHJYz

Apart from that, Bethesda Game Studios does not have the best reputation as well on account of the questionable business decisions that they have made over the past few years. Thankfully, there have been a few rumors from trusted insiders claiming that Starfield's first-ever gameplay reveal might not be far away.

Hopefully, this may be enough to keep fans content as of now. The prospect of finally having a game that provides space exploration alongside rich RPG elements and a deep narrative has the fanbase hyped.

This leads to questions as to what fans would want to see from Starfield. While space exploration is the primary idea, games like No Man's Sky and Mass Effect Andromeda already provide that in bits and pieces. What new and unique elements Bethesda has added to this formula are yet to be seen.

When the game finally launches on November 11, 2022, it will be able to provide a seamless experience for players as they uncover "humanity's greatest mystery."

Edited by Danyal Arabi