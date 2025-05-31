When is Summer Game Fest starting? Schedule, where to watch, and more

Summer Game Fest 2025 is almost here. From June 6 to June 8, this gaming event promises a packed lineup of livestreamed showcases, game reveals, developer interviews, and demos. Whether you’re a fan of big AAA announcements or indie gems, this year’s fest has something for everyone.

If you want to catch every moment, keep reading for the full schedule, key highlights, and the best places to watch.

What is Summer Game Fest 2025?

The Summer Game Fest is an annual event curated by Geoff Keighley that brings the gaming community together with fresh news, gameplay trailers, and exclusive reveals from major studios and indie developers alike. The 2025 edition includes a mix of big-name showcases, niche indie spotlights, and even themed events focusing on accessibility and sustainability in games.

Summer Game Fest 2025 will run from June 6 to June 8 (Image via Summer Game Fest)

The fest officially kicks off with a livestream at 5:00 PM ET on June 6, but the excitement starts earlier with a prelude event.

Prelude Event: State of Unreal (June 3)

Before the main festivities, Epic Games hosts the State of Unreal 2025 on June 3 at 9:30 AM ET. This presentation will cover upcoming Unreal Engine updates, feature interviews with key figures like Tim Sweeney, and offer behind-the-scenes insights into Epic’s projects.

Summer Game Fest Schedule (June 6-8)

Here’s a breakdown of the major showcases and when they happen:

June 6

Access-Ability Summer Showcase (11:00 AM ET): Focused on games from disabled developers and titles with standout accessibility features. Expect trailers for 20+ releases.

Focused on games from disabled developers and titles with standout accessibility features. Expect trailers for 20+ releases. Summer Game Fest Live (5:00 PM ET): The big kickoff hosted by Geoff Keighley, streaming live from YouTube Theater. It promises two hours of big reveals and surprises, including Wuchang Fallen Feathers and Chrono Odyssey.

The big kickoff hosted by Geoff Keighley, streaming live from YouTube Theater. It promises two hours of big reveals and surprises, including Wuchang Fallen Feathers and Chrono Odyssey. Day of the Devs (7:00 PM ET): Hosted by Tim Schafer, this showcase highlights about 20 indie games, including updates on titles like Possessor(s) and Neverway.

Hosted by Tim Schafer, this showcase highlights about 20 indie games, including updates on titles like Possessor(s) and Neverway. Devolver Direct (8:00 PM ET): Known for its quirky indie announcements, this stream will feature several upcoming indie titles.

June 7

Wholesome Direct (12:00 PM ET): A celebration of uplifting and artistic indie games with around 60 entries.

A celebration of uplifting and artistic indie games with around 60 entries. Women-Led Games Showcase (1:00 PM ET): Showcasing 39 titles from female-led or majority-female studios, spotlighting underrepresented voices in the industry.

Showcasing 39 titles from female-led or majority-female studios, spotlighting underrepresented voices in the industry. Latin American Games Showcase (2:00 PM ET): Featuring over 50 titles from Latin American developers, with world premieres and regional highlights.

Featuring over 50 titles from Latin American developers, with world premieres and regional highlights. Southeast Asian Games Showcase (3:00 PM ET): Focused on rising hits from SEA studios, including mobile and PC games.

Focused on rising hits from SEA studios, including mobile and PC games. Future Games Show (4:00 PM ET): Hosted by Laura Bailey and Matthew Mercer, this includes world premieres and trailers, with a focus on horror titles like Directive 8020 and Crisol.

Hosted by Laura Bailey and Matthew Mercer, this includes world premieres and trailers, with a focus on horror titles like Directive 8020 and Crisol. Green Games Showcase (4:00 PM ET): An environmental-themed event showcasing games that promote sustainability, along with a fundraising campaign to plant 50,000 trees.

An environmental-themed event showcasing games that promote sustainability, along with a fundraising campaign to plant 50,000 trees. Frosty Games Fest (7:00 PM ET): Spotlighting games from Australia and New Zealand, including gameplay demos and developer interviews.

Spotlighting games from Australia and New Zealand, including gameplay demos and developer interviews. IGN Live (Ongoing coverage): Developer interviews and live impressions on IGN’s channels throughout June 7-8.

June 8

Xbox Games Showcase (1:00 PM ET): Microsoft’s showcase for Xbox Series X|S titles, featuring anticipated games like Fable (2026), Perfect Dark, Gears of War E-Day, Hideo Kojima’s OD, and possibly a Call of Duty sneak peek.

Microsoft’s showcase for Xbox Series X|S titles, featuring anticipated games like Fable (2026), Perfect Dark, Gears of War E-Day, Hideo Kojima’s OD, and possibly a Call of Duty sneak peek. The Outer Worlds 2 Direct (Immediately after Xbox Showcase): A focused deep dive into The Outer Worlds 2 with gameplay reveals and developer interviews.

A focused deep dive into The Outer Worlds 2 with gameplay reveals and developer interviews. PC Gaming Show (3:00 PM ET): Produced by PC Gamer and Future, this showcase covers 50+ PC titles with world premieres and studio interviews.

Produced by PC Gamer and Future, this showcase covers 50+ PC titles with world premieres and studio interviews. Death Stranding 2: On The Beach Premiere (10:00 PM ET): A live event hosted at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles featuring Hideo Kojima and special guests discussing Death Stranding 2. The stream is available globally on YouTube.

Where to Watch Summer Game Fest 2025

The entire event streams live online, making it easy to tune in from anywhere. The primary platforms are:

YouTube: Main platform for most showcases, many in 4K/60fps.

Main platform for most showcases, many in 4K/60fps. Twitch: Simulcasts of major streams, including an ASL interpretation for the Xbox Showcase.

Simulcasts of major streams, including an ASL interpretation for the Xbox Showcase. Additional Platforms: Some streams also appear on X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, Steam, and select regional services.

The Summer Game Fest Live kickoff and Death Stranding 2 premiere are going to be held in Los Angeles (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

For those attending in person, the Summer Game Fest Live kickoff and Death Stranding 2 premiere are held in Los Angeles, with limited general admission.

Summer Game Fest 2025 is going to be a celebration of games, innovation, and community. From high-profile Xbox reveals to indie showcases and accessibility spotlights, there’s a lot to look forward to. Whether you’re into sprawling RPGs, indie artistry, or the latest tech in game engines, mark your calendar and get ready to watch some of the biggest gaming news of the year.

