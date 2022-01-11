When will Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone’s next Double XP weekend take place? (January 2022)

Double XP weekends are perhaps some of the most sought-after days by Call of Duty players across the world.

These events are a great way to quickly wrap up some experience points and gain a significant boost to overall levels in both Vanguard and Warzone. And while Raven Software is yet to officially declare when the next double XP weekend will be, their Trello board hints that the event is quite near.

According to the board, the next Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone XP weekends will be from the 14 to 17 January 2022. However, PlayStation owners will be getting an extra day and for them, the bonus will start 24 hours prior. They can avail their benefits on 13 January 2022.

The next double XP event is expected to go live after the start of Season 1 Reloaded, thereby giving players a lot of incentive to significantly improve their ranks once the new season kicks off.

Expected Double XP weekend dates and timezones for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

While the information on the next Double XP weekend is taken from Raven Software’s Trello Board, their official schedule is usually in line with that. Hence, it is highly likely that the next double XP weekend will indeed be starting on the 13 January 2022 for PlayStation owners, and 14 January 2022 for the rest of the world.

Here are all of the expected Vanguard and Warzone Double XP start times for various regions on both the 13th and 14th of January 2022:

6.00pm GMT

8.00pm CEST

11.00am PT

2.00pm ET

4.00am AEST

In 2022, both Vanguard and Warzone will be receiving regular double XP events all throughout the year, thereby giving players a lot of opportunities to significantly improve their ranks.

The next double XP weekend will arrive right after Season 1 Reloaded goes live tomorrow, 11 January 2022.

