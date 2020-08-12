FFall Guys: Ultimate Knockdown is a last-man-standing game that was released on 4th August 2020 on Microsoft Windows and PS4. It was developed by Mediatonic and published by Devolver Digital. The gameplay is similar to the battle royale mode in that up to 60 players play in a three-dimensional playing field. The aim is to complete mini-games to qualify for subsequent rounds.

While some mini-games involve getting to the finish line, others might need you to work with fellow players. The winner, as you might have guessed, is the last man standing. The game has seen a stellar response since it's release earlier this month. And on 10th August, Devolver Digital posted the following on their Twitter wall.

The incredible team @Mediatonic and the super chill @FallGuysGame community have put up some wild numbers in just one week!



Big thanks to all for all the great jellybean vibes.

More than two million copies have been sold, with 23 million viewing hours registered on Twitch already. Regardless, as there are only a couple of platforms on which the game has currently works, users are wondering whether Fall Guys will be released on Xbox as well.

When will Fall Guys come out on Xbox?

As of now, there hasn’t been any official date or confirmation from the developers. However, fans will rejoice when hearing that during an interview with Mediatonic’s lead game designer, Jo Walsh, the release on subsequent platforms was all but confirmed. He said that while other platforms were undoubtedly on the table, he would especially love to see Fall Guys work on mobiles.

Further, the official website’s FAQ department states the following:

"To start with, Fall Guys will only be available on PS4 and Steam. We'd love to bring the game to other platforms further down the line. Please let us know on Twitter and Discord which platforms you'd like us to release on next - we'd love to see how much demand there is!"

As already mentioned, the demand has been handsome, to say the least, which all but confirms that the game will see a release on other platforms. The developers have encouraged players to let them know which platform they want the game released on next. Players who want Fall Guys to be released on other devices can find the official Discord here, and here's the Twitter account.