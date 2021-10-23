When will the GTA Remastered Trilogy release?

Grand Theft Auto fans have been patiently waiting for a GTA 6 reveal, but have been met with an exciting remaster of three iconic games.

The GTA Remastered Trilogy, or the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition as it is officially known, is bringing updated versions of GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas to a variety of systems.

Graphical changes and quality of life improvements have been made for each game. Players will be able to experience these remastered GTA entries on November 11, 2021.

When does Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition release?

There will be a few different releases for the GTA remasters, as well as a few different ways to play the games. Rockstar Games is making sure the games are accessible for everyone.

The November 11, 2021 release date is a digital launch. The game will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and on PC via the Rockstar Games Launcher.

December 7, 2021 will see a limited physical release of the GTA Trilogy - Definitive Edition. On top of that, both the aforementioned release dates will see specific subscription platforms receive a piece of the pie.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - The Definitive Edition will be available for Xbox Game Pass users on November 11, 2021. Grand Theft Auto III - The Definitive Edition will make its way to PlayStation Now on December 7, 2021.

What is new in the GTA Trilogy Remastered editions?

The Definitive Edition is said to have better lighting, environmental upgrades, high resolution textures, increased draw distances, and GTA V-style controls and targeting for a brand new way to experience these classics.

In terms of gameplay, each GTA entry in the remaster will have improved gunplay, updated weapons and radio wheels, enhanced mini-maps, and the ability to restart a failed mission immediately.

Visual enhancements will include improved weather and water effects, more details in trees and foilage, along with higher resolution for characters, vehicles, and more.

There will also be platform-specific features for the GTA Trilogy remastered version. It will have NVIDIA DLSS support for PC, 4K support on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles, and gyroscope aiming for the Switch.

