When will the Rambo skin arrive in Call of Duty: Warzone and Cold War?

For weeks, the Rambo skin has been rumored in Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. Though some details are still hidden, there is a concrete release date for the brand new operator that players can look forward to.

Activision confirmed the bundle themselves just a couple of days ago, and an announcement was made on Twitter. The tweet displayed the official art for the new bundle and an official. Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War players can get their own Rambo bundle starting on Friday, May 20.

The bundle itself is releasing on a similar theme to the Verdansk 84' map itself. Action heroes from that era are the main focus and the name of the bundle is '80s Action Heroes.' There is no confirmation on the price of the bundle, but it could range anywhere from $15-$25 worth of items. Considering it's an entire bundle, it will likely be on the pricier side.

Based on the art for the bundle that Activision released, John Rambo appears to be the only confirmed action hero, but there are rumors and hints at another.

What is inside the Action Heroes bundle with Rambo in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War?

Some heroes Die Hard. Others draw First Blood.



The action begins May 20th. pic.twitter.com/8Rr3c7g26u — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 13, 2021

Unfortunately, there is no word on what exactly the 80's Action Heroes bundle contains. Of course, Rambo is set to be a part of the pack, which both the art and the teaser trailer confirm. But what else could be inside is a surprise for everyone.

With the largest-scale Warzone and Black Ops Cold War bundles, Activision tends to release with an operator, emblems, titles, finishing moves, charms, or special weapons blueprints. The rarity and the specs of the weapon blueprint, if one is in the bundle, can drive the total price up a good chunk.

Most Warzone and Black Ops Cold War bundles don't contain more than one Operator, but the 80's Action Heroes bundle could be different. Rumors speculate John McClane from the Die Hard films could be in the pack as well. There was no complete confirmation, but the tweet that Call of Duty put out with the line, "Some heroes Die Hard. Others draw First Blood," points to it being John McClane

The bundle with John McClane and Rambo is set to arrive in Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, and COD Mobile. It's certainly a huge promotion for Call of Duty games as a whole and fans are sure to buy the bundle in droves.