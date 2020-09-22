When do Xbox pre-orders go live? Specific times for each country

The Xbox Series X/S will be going live on Tuesday, 22nd September 2020, i.e., today, and the gaming community is eager to get their orders in before it gets too late. If the PS5 pre-orders are anything to go by, then Xbox fans are in for a fight as they try and scramble to get themselves a brand-new next-gen console.

Xbox Series X already looks more competitive than the Xbox One was in the current-gen, which is a sign of good things to come for Microsoft and fans of the console.

The inclusion of services like Xbox All Access and Game Pass seems to be making waves in the gaming community. The former lets users pay for the console over time, instead of a one-time payment, and includes the Game Pass service from Xbox.

Specific times for Xbox pre-orders going live in each country

Welcome to the family.



Pre-orders are starting around the world! 🌎



Check here for participating retailers and specific times in your country:

The Xbox Series X/S will be available for pre-orders in select countries and with a select number of retailers. Here are the official timings, along with the participating retailers, for the countries in which the console will be available in for pre-order:

United States (8 AM PT): Microsoft Store, Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, Target, Sam’s Club, Newegg, and other participating retailers

– Canada (8 AM PT): Microsoft Store, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, EB Games, The Source, and other participating retailers

– UK (8 AM BST): Microsoft Store, GAME, Amazon, Dixons, Currys PC World, Argos, John Lewis, Smyths Toys, VERY, AO, Tesco, Simply Game, Shopto, and other participating retailers

– Australia (8 AM AEST): Microsoft Store, JB Hifi, EB Games, Telstra, Harvey Norman, and other participating retailers

– New Zealand (8 AM NZST): Microsoft Store, JB HiFi, EB Games, Spark, and other participating retailers

(Source: Xbox wire)

Pre-orders for the Xbox Series X/S will also be available through the All Access service as well in some countries, namely:

– United States (8 AM PT): Best Buy, GameStop, Microsoft Store, and Walmart

– Australia (8 AM AEST): Telstra

– New Zealand (8 AM NZST): Spark

– UK (8 AM BST): GAME and Smyths Toys

– Denmark (9 AM CEST): Elgiganten

– Finland (9 AM CEST): Gigantti

– Norway (9 AM CEST): Elkjøp

– Sweden (9 AM CEST): Elgiganten

(Source: Xbox wire)

Fan reaction to the Xbox Series X/S pre-orders has mainly been positive; however, many are anxious about the frantic pre-orders trend, the likes of which were seen with the PS5 recently.

Oooh I hope I’m able to get a preorder tomorrow. At least the Series S. I really need to replace my dying One X. 🙏 https://t.co/4MnxkGW5Tq — AngryEsper (@Angry_Esper) September 22, 2020

Fans even appreciated Microsoft's handling of the pre-orders, which is in stark contrast to Sony's approach to the same.