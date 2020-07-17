Where is the COD Mobile Exchange Center?

The developers of COD Mobile frequently incorporate new features in the game and host numerous events that prevent its players from leaving the battle royale sensation.

A new event called ‘Solstice Awakened’ was recently added to COD Mobile and it provides players with various skins and other rewards. The event will end on 30th July.

The Solstice Awakened event in COD Mobile

Players would have to obtain items like Toilet Paper, Ration and Petrol and can later use them to redeem various rewards in COD Mobile.

In this article, we take a brief look at the workings of the Exchange Center in COD Mobile and where players can redeem the rewards for this event.

Where is the Exchange Center in COD Mobile?

The Exchange Center is present in the Events > ‘Featured’ tab. As mentioned above, players would have to obtain certain tokens or items in exchange for rewards. Some of the rewards that the players can redeem are:

Man-O-War - Nuclear Fallout - 500 Ration, 165 Petrol and 500 Toilet paper.

Man-O-War

RUS-79-U - Stream - 10 Ration and 10 Toilet Paper.

RUS-79-U

AK117-Persisted - 20 Ration, 10 Petrol and 20 Toilet Paper.

AK117

There are various other rewards that players can avail in the Exchange Center. Players can read more about the event by clicking here.

Here are some tips for the ‘Solstice Awakened’ event on Activision's website:

Some tips provided in the blog post about Solstice Awakened by Activision

Players will only be able to get 2 out of 3 tokens at a time. Ration and Toilet Paper are currently available and players can obtain them by killing enemies in the Highrise map and Juggernaut mode respectively.

The maps, modes and items will change regularly so players should be ready to play various maps and modes if they want to get several exclusive items.