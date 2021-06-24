Where to find Birch wood in Genshin Impact: All the locations revealed

Genshin Impact players will need plenty of wood to get the most out of the housing system, and some wood is easier to find than others. Birch wood is plentiful in the world of Genshin Impact and players can find it growing in several places in Mondstadt, making it an easy wood to farm.

Birch trees can be located by their colorful leaves and white trunks, and they stick out among the many trees of Genshin Impact. Gathering plenty of Birch wood should be no problem with these easy farming locations. Players who need this wood to complete some of their crafting recipes can read here.

Best farming locations for Birch wood in Genshin Impact:

Birch is one of the most plentiful trees in Genshin Impact, and their multicolored leaves can be seen swaying in the wind in several places in Mondstadt. Players can head to several areas that are rich with Birch and collect tons of this wood to carry back to their Serenitea Pot. Players can also utilize the interactive map to get a wide view of many of the Birch wood locations all across Genshin Impact.

1: Near the Ridge Watch domain

Ridge Watch domain (Image via Sportskeeda)

Teleporting to the Ridge Watch domain will place players directly in front of many Birch wood trees that are easy to access. Players can chop around seven Birch wood trees in the area according to the map, but in-game there are plenty more to harvest. Players are relatively safe up here other than a few Dendro slimes.

2: Near the Dawn Winery Statue of the Seven

Near the Dawn Winery (Image via Sportskeeda)

Teleporting to this Statue of the Seven will not only heal the team, but will also bring players near plenty of Birch wood trees. Genshin Impact allows players to get 3 pieces of wood from each tree by striking it three times, and with so many trees in this tiny area, players will be able to get a ton of easy wood here. There are several roaming enemies that spawn in this area, but players can always head back to the statue if they need any healing.

3: Around Starfell Lake

Starfell Lake is an area that players are sure to be familiar with, as it was where Genshin Impact's adventure began. Players can head here to gather tons of Birch wood, as a huge population of Birch trees can be found surrounding this lake. Players can gather more Birch wood than they'd ever need just from this one area alone, making it one of the best places to farm this wood.

Where to easily find birch wood in genshin 👀🤚 pic.twitter.com/75C3hYMwMV — ♡Nari♡ (@chongyummi) April 28, 2021

Genshin Impact players will definitely want to stock up on Birch wood if they haven't already, as it is needed for plenty of the crafting that they can do in the housing system.

