Where to find the Burst Quad Launcher exotic weapon in Fortnite

Fortnite update 15.30 recently launched with three new exotic weapons for players to choose from, and the Burst Quad Launcher is definitely the most explosive of the lot.

Unlike all the other weapons in Fortnite, exotic weapons can only be obtained by purchasing from an NPC. To purchase these exotic weapons, players will need to collect and save up Gold Bars. Gold Bars can be earned by eliminating enemies and winning matches in Fortnite.

Similarly, the Burst Quad Launcher can only be purchased from a specific NPC, who goes by the name of Fishstick. However, Fishstick has two spawn locations and can appear in either one of them during the course of a match. Additionally, the Burst Quad Launcher costs 600 Gold Bars, thus, players are advised to ensure that they have the designated amount before running into Fishstick.

#Fortnite News Update: New Exotics

"Hope for the best with the destructive Burst Quad Launcher or splash your injured allies with the Chug Cannon!" pic.twitter.com/cQpcGkFUqP — fnbr.co (@FortniteDaily) February 2, 2021

Here's a step-by-step guide on how players can obtain the Burst Quad Launcher Exotic weapon in Fortnite.

Burst Quad Launcher in Fortnite

The two locations where Fishstick can spawn with the Burst Quad Launcher in his inventory are:

Fishstick can either be seen roaming around Coral Castle; or

Fishstick can be found at the restaurant located in Craggy Cliffs.

To obtain the Burst Quad Launcher exotic weapon in Fortnite players will need to follow a series of steps. These steps are:

While executing a drop from the Battle Bus, players are advised to navigate towards either of the two possible locations where Fishstick might spawn.

If the player is unable to find Fishstick at one of the location, they are advised to navigate towards the other POI.

Once the player has located Fishstick, they need to interact with the NPC.

At this point, Fishstick presents the option for players to purchase the Burst Quad Launcher.

Players need to confirm their purchase in exchange for Gold Bars to claim the exotic weapon for themselves.

BURST QUAD LAUNCHER



OOOOOOHHHH MY GOD I LOVE IT ALREADY — EarnirPlayBunger (Very Happy) (@earnirplaygames) February 1, 2021

Following these steps will allow players to claim the Burst Quad Launcher exotic weapon in Fortnite. This specific exotic weapon shoots two rockets with each shot and has a magazine capacity of four. However, the Burst Quad Launcher has an extended reload time of 5.4 seconds, making it extremely important for players to take cover while reloading.