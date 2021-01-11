Where to find Cor Lapis in Genshin Impact?

Cor Lapis is one of the easiest resources to locate in Genshin Impact and is available freely across the world of Teyvat.

Other than generic crystals, Cor Lapis is easily the most freely available resource in Genshin Impact. There are some regions where players can find Cor Lapis in abundance and they are:

Coast of Luhua Pool

Cuijue Slope

Lingju Pass and Mt. Tianheng

Mt. Hulao

Although Mount Hulao is dense with Cor Lapis, making it to the top of the mountain can be extremely tricky for some players. Players are advised to check the other locations first and head to Mount Hulao only when they have nowhere else to collect Cor Lapis from.

Cor Lapis in Genshin Impact

Harvestable Cor Lapis usually respawns in two to three real-world days. Players are advised to go through all the Cor Lapis hotspots to maximize their resource collection before reset. Here's a map of where players can find Cor Lapis in Genshin Impact's Teyvat.

Image via MapGenie.io

Cor Lapis is essential when it comes to character ascension in Genshin Impact. Characters such as Chongyun, Keqing, and Zhongli require 168 Cor Lapis each to level up completely. Apart from that, Cor Lapis is also essential in alchemical recipes such as:

Dustproof potions

Unmoving essential oils

Geoculus resonance stones

Cor Lapis is also used as an ingredient to craft "geo treasure compasses" in Genshin Impact. However, crafting spells and items with Cor Lapis isn't the ideal choice for players. The primary use of Cor Lapis in Genshin Impact is for character ascension.

pov : I try to upgrade them but don't have any Cor lapis left#原神 #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/G2h4vjFZRR — 𝓢𝓶𝓲𝓵𝓮ツ🐳🌸 (@KSAlwaySmile) December 10, 2020

Me: I just want some Cor Lapis for Keqing



Also me: climbs all the way up to Qingyun Peak and does the bird quest#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/0tdsEy9qtA — nona 💙❤️💜💚 (@yarisexual) October 6, 2020

With the option of upgrading the newly released five-star character Zhongli, most players require Cor Lapis. Scouting the mentioned locations will allow players to amass the required amount of Cor Lapis in Genshin Impact.