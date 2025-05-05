Where to find Corrupted Fish in V Rising

V Rising features a vast world of dangers to explore, but players can take a moment to kick back with activities like fishing. One of the various fish types available to catch is called Corrupted Fish. This unique fauna in the survival crafting vampire RPG has a couple of use cases that make it worth tracking down as players explore the sandbox.

Here's everything to know about Corrupted Fish and how to catch them in V Rising. Read on to know more.

How to catch Corrupted Fish in V Rising?

Head to the northwest area of the map to try catching Corrupted Fish (Image via Stunlock Studios)

For starters, players will require a fishing rod before they can even begin to think about catching the Corrupted Fish. This can be crafted using a Woodworker's Bench for 120 Wood and 4 Coarse Thread, two resources which can be found fairly commonly during the early hours of the game. The workbench, on the other hand, requires a bit more effort as it is unlocked after defeating Rufus, one of the several V Blood bosses roaming the lands

Once obtained, players can visit the Oakveil Woodlands as the shallow, bubbling fishing spots there have a chance to spawn the Corrupted Fish, especially during nighttime when it is safer for the player. Note that it is a rare fish, so several attempts may be required before one is caught, and using bait is also recommended.

The Corrupted Fish is a creepy-looking fish with a purple hue and a ghostly visage. Here's the in-game description for this fish in V Rising after catching it:

"A corrupted fish that can be pressed into Venom Sap using a Blood Press. Some fish are edible and have various effects, for human beings that is."

It has two purposes:

Can be turned into Venom Sap

Can be fed to Prisoners

Venom Sap is a resource used for alchemy crafting, from making Ember Glass and various types of Coatings to crafting buildings like a Purple Castle Teleporter and the Blood Homogenizer. To turn Corrupted Fish into Venom Sap, simply transfer it to the Blood Press machine (or the Advanced version of it.

Prisoners, meanwhile, are subdued beings caged in Prison Cells that the undead protagonists of V Rising can use for a variety of purposes, primarily of which include using them as handy meat sacks to be ravaged for blood as needed. Corrupted Fish can be fed to Prisoners to randomly alter health, Misery status and Blood Quality.

Feeding them this fish can enhance their Blood Quality, eventually leading to a 100% Blood Quality stat; however, the Prisoner has a 1% chance of dying each time this is attempted.

V Rising is available on PC and PS5 platforms.

