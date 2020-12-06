Where to find dandelion seeds in Genshin Impact

Dandelion seeds are an extremely important resource in Genshin Impact as they can be used for multiple purposes such as recipes, ascensions, as well as commissions.

Dandelions can be found growing anywhere in Genshin Impact. However, there are a few fixed locations where these dandelions can be found in abundance and harvested for seeds. dandelions can be most often found in the regions of Mondstadt.

These flowers can be also be found at the gates of the city where dandelions spawn every few days. Apart from this, dandelions can be easily found in the areas near Mondstadt as well.

However, finding dandelions isn't the final step as each dandelion needs to be harvested to extract the extremely important dandelion seeds.

Here's everything to know about dandelions and how to harvest them for seeds in Genshin Impact.

Dandelion Seeds in Genshin Impact

Apart from helping players in completing multiple quests in Genshin Impact, dandelion seeds can also be used to obtain Jean, a five-star rated Anemo-element character in the game. To unlock the high-powered playable character in Genshin Impact, players need a substantial 186 seeds.

The locations where players can find abundant dandelions in Genshin Impact are:

At the gates of the city

In the temple near Mondstadt

The patch of land between Dawn Winery and Stone Gate

Apart from these locations, players can also find wild dandelions on the map of Genshin Impact as these flowers grow almost anywhere.

To harvest Dandelion seeds from the plants, players will need to strike the dandelion with a wind spell. The wind spell causes the dandelions to drop seeds.

Despite sounding difficult and tricky, collecting dandelion seeds in Genshin Impact is a fairly simple task that leads to unlocking a five-star playable character in the game.