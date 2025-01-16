Where to find Emerald in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley features a variety of biomes. When you explore these regions after unlocking them, you will find different items and resources that you can collect. Gems are one such collectible and can be mined from different parts of the game map. While some gems are easy to locate, others, like the Emerald, can be difficult to find.

This article covers everything you need to know about finding the Emerald in this life simulation adventure title.

Location of Emeralds in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Forest of Valor (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@TheViperian)

Emeralds in Disney Dreamlight Valley are a rare resource, which makes them hard to come by in the early stages of the game.

You can find the gem only in the following biomes:

Glade of Trust (5,000 Dreamlight)

Forest of Valor (3,000 Dreamlight)

Disney Dreamlight Valley's Glade of Trust is difficult to access because of the large mushroom patches that block half of the biome. Removing them is time-consuming, which is why you are recommended to focus on Forest of Valor instead.

The Forest of Valor also features a few roadblocks, but they can be easily taken care of using the Royal Tools.

You can spot an Emerald by looking for rocks that have gems attached to them. Use your Royal Tools to destroy these rocks, and you will eventually get the Emerald, which is green in color.

Use of Emeralds in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Two types of Emerald (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@TheViperian)

Here are a few ways to use Emerald in the game:

Sell it to earn 325 Star Coins.

Store it in your house to use later for a quest requiring you to collect Emeralds.

Use it to craft items.

Before you start looking for Emeralds in the Forest of Valor or Glade of Trust, remember that you might stumble upon either the shiny or the regular version of the gem. You may occasionally be asked to bring one of the two versions specifically for a quest.

