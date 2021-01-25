Where to find a Glaze Lily in Genshin Impact

Despite being one of the rare items in Genshin Impact, the Glaze Lily is crucial for players who want Ningguang in their party.

The Glaze Lily completes Ningguang character ascension. However, this achievement will require more than 150 Glaze Lillies. Considering the number of flowers required to upgrade Ningguang to Ascension Six, players are advised to farm and collect Glaze Lilies whenever possible.

Those who want to farm this item can do so in the map's specific regions where this rare item can be found in abundance. Additionally, players can interact with NPCs to receive the Glaze Lily as a gift or purchase it.

The following is a rundown of the ideal farming locations and NPCs to acquire Glaze Lilies in Genshin Impact.

Glaze Lily in Genshin Impact

There are three potential methods for one to find this item in Genshin Impact. Players are presented with the options of farming it, purchasing them from an NPC, or interacting with a particular NPC to receive the rare item as a gift. Players hoping to farm Glaze Lily should explore the following regions:

Liyue Harbor - Players can find Glaze Lily in the Yujing Terrace located in this region.

Qingce Village - Glaze Lily has multiple spawn locations in the Qingce Village.

Players who require the item immediately and are willing to spend Mora to obtain it should talk to Ms. Bai from the Qingce Village. However, this process isn't recommended because Ms. Bai's business is a scam and a total waste of Mora.

Ms. Bai offers three Glaze Lilies for 50,000 Mora each. This is a bad deal because players can obtain five Glaze Lilies for free from another NPC.

To receive five Glaze Lilies for free in Genshin Impact, players must talk to Madame Ping, an older woman found in the Yujing Terrace with her tea set. Players should note that Madame Ping can only be found during the daytime in Genshin Impact.

Players must choose the second dialogue option while interacting with Madame Ping. This needs to be done for both conversation prompts presented during the interaction. Choosing the second dialogue option twice will result in Madame Ping generously gifting the player five Glaze Lilies.

Glaze Lily, a favorite of zhongli, is called "瑠璃百合(ruri yuri)" in Japanese and Chinese, which means "lapis lazuli lily".

These are the three possible methods for a player to find Glaze Lilies in Genshin Impact to progress Ningguang's character ascension.