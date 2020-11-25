Genshin Impact is a very popular gacha game which relies heavily on exploration and open world combat, and the Boar is one of the various creatures which can be hunted.

Genshin Impact has an extensive cooking mechanism, where one needs to collect different items and ingredients to get ahead. Raw meat is one resource that is needed to craft recipes and cook food. It is used in order to restore the player’s health, increase stats and offer a few other benefits as well.

To obtain this raw meat, one needs to hunt and kill animals. There are squirrels and other species to kill, but killing a boar lets players obtain two pieces of meat at once.

Where to find boars in Genshin Impact?

Boars usually spawn in considerable numbers in the locations of Mondstadt, Springvale and Liyue. They can be seen wandering in single units, or sometimes in packs, on the green vegetation around these places. Boars can also be acquired by completing the Expeditions in Windrise.

Tips for successfully killing wild boars in Genshin Impact

Although killing wild boars is definitely not one of the greatest challenges in Genshin Impact, these beasts get scared very quickly and run away the moment they spot a player.

Hence, the player has to be very discreet and quick to kill one of these. If the boars are in a pack, then they will run in separate directions, in which case the player needs to target one and hunt it down.

The regular weapons in Genshin Impact such as Claymores, Swords and Polearms, can be used to kill wild boars, but these weapons, despite dealing high damage, are slow. The player might run into the risk of scaring away the boar since they would need to get quite close to the beast before hitting it.

A better alternative for hunting wild boars in Genshin Impact is to use bows. One can use a skilled bow-wielding character, like Venti or Fischl, to attack the beast discreetly from afar. Another skilled hunting trick would be to use a hunting trap.

If the player already has this in the inventory, hide it in the vegetation and scare the boar into this trap. The effort that goes into placing a trap is repaid in the form of double meat, in that players receive four units of meat, rather than the regular two.