Where to find Jeyeun Chilis in Genshin Impact: Best farming route and locations

Genshin Impact's Jeyeun Chilis is exclusive to Liyue. Its description in the game is that of "A spicy plant native to Liyue. Merely smelling it makes one hot and thirsty." Jeyeun Chilis are an ingredient used in nine different cooking recipes and as an ascension material for Xiangling.

Players can purchase five chilis from Wanmin Restaurant every two days, but harvesting them in the wild nets a player much more.

Where to find Jeyeun Chilis in Genshin Impact

Image via genshin-impact-map.appsample.com

The best place to farm Jeyeun Chilis in Genshin Impact is in Qingce Village. Starting at the northeastern part of the village, climb down the cliffs snagging chilis in bundles of three off several bushes found along the way. Most of the buildings are by the cliffside.

Once at the end of the village, players will find several chilis while crossing the bridges. Once those are gone, east of Stone Gate is the next best spot to scavenge. Reference the map above for the finer details. Between Qingce Village and Stone Gate, players can gather over 40 chilis.

The chilies respawn every two days. By farming the above two locations together, players can focus on the minor picking spots during play over the next 48 hours until the jackpot fills again. Following this plan, one should have more than enough Jeyeun Chilis to satisfy ascending Xiangling several times.

Other uses for Jeyeun Chilis

Other than ascending Xiangling, chilis are also useful in Genshin Impact for cooking. Nine recipes require Jeyeun Chilis, each only needing one.

Black-Back Perch Stew

Flash-Fried Filet

July Chili Chicken

July Guoba

Qingce Stir Fry

Rockin' Riffin' Chicken!

Stir-Fried Filet

Wanmin Restaurant's Boiled Fish

Jade Parcels

In Genshin Impact's real-life Wanmin Restaurant's Boiled Fish recipe, red bell peppers substitute Jeyeun Chilis (being fictional) even though the former is not spicy in any way.