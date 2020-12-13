Where to find the Kraus briefcase in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's campaign mode mission, Brick in the Wall, requires players to retrieve Kraus' briefcase while maintaining a stealth cover.

In spite of how difficult this objective can be for players in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, completing this task in the Campaign mode is extremely crucial for making further progress in the game's story.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has faced a lot of heat from the community regarding multiple issues such as server disconnections, game-crash, and the very infamous skill-based matchmaking fiasco.

Nevertheless, regular updates and an extremely dynamic campaign mode story has made the game enjoyable for many. However, for those stuck trying to retrieve Kraus' briefcase in the Brick in the Wall mission, they are in luck.

Here's a detailed guide on how to collect Kraus' briefcase in the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's campaign mode's Brick in the Wall mission.

Kraus' briefcase in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

The most important thing that players need to remember during the Brick in the Wall mission is that the entire scenario involving Kraus' briefcase, requires absolute stealth while remaining undetected. The series of steps that players can follow to retrieve Kraus' briefcase in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War are:

After entering Kraus' house during the Brick in the Wall mission, players need to head upstairs while maintaining their cover.

While going up the stairs, players stand the risk of running into Kraus' wife and blowing their cover. Thus players are advised to be extremely cautious and wait until Kraus' wife has left the passage.

Once the passage is clear, players should start heading upstairs. Upon reaching the upper floor, players should be able to hear Kraus talking. This indicates that Kraus is about to leave his room and run into the player.

To avoid running into Kraus, players are advised to hide inside Kraus' bedroom, the room right in front of the stairs. While hiding, players can also collect evidences present in the room while waiting for Kraus to pass.

Once Kraus has left the area, players should step out of the room and head towards the end of the passage. Behind the door to the player's right side at the end of the passage is the room where players can find Kraus' briefcase and retrieve it.

Following all these steps with extreme caution while not blowing their cover should help players to complete the Brick in the Wall mission in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's campaign mode.