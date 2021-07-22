Where to find Lynx in New World

New World players are capable of searching for and hunting several types of animals in the game.

Hunting is a great way to discover and collect vital resources for crafting, upgrading, and overall adding more to a player's character. These hunts can be done on their time or through the given quests.

One particular animal that may be required to hunt down is the lynx. This wild cat is no joke, so players need to make sure they are at a high enough level before trying to hunt one down in New World.

New World: Where to find Lynx

Image via Amazon Games

There seems to be a low spawn rate for some of the more important creatures in New World. This is especially true for ones that many would believe to be more common than others.

The lynx does not appear as often as many would hope in the beta period. That doesn't mean they are impossible to find, however. Players just need to be patient and persevere.

OH one other thing about #NewWorld ! The game has housing! And furniture and furnishings you can craft, buy and sell. So if you let me hunt, gather, craft, make a house and decorate it, I'm happy as a lark for a LONG time and I know this is many of you too!! <3 — Dusty Monk - Maw Walker (@Dusty_Monk) July 21, 2021

For now, there is one true place to find a Lynx, so players need to head over there as soon as possible. They don't need to hesitate to share it with other New World players upon finding one elsewhere.

Players should be able to find a lynx in the forest near Everfall. This is to the southeast, near the Shattered Obelisk. It is prudent to avoid the Ancients if players aren't at a higher level, as this enemy will be a pain to battle.

Enter the forest and the lynx should be found roaming within. It is a surprisingly powerful creature. Lower level New World players are going to struggle mightily trying to defeat it.

There's a special place in hell for those of you who jump on a Lynx to skin it after I did the work to hunt and kill it... @playnewworld 🐈 — Compulsive 🎮 1M (@itsCompulsive) July 22, 2021

Being over level 10 with solid gear and weapons should be enough to put up a fight. Players must dodge appropriately and block the lynx's attacks correctly.

Following that, they must use their own attacks and it should fall eventually.

One of the Everfall community board quests may require players to hunt a lynx in the New World. It is advised to steer clear of that and pick another one if players are just starting their adventure in this MMO.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul