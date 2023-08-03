Where to find Miri's dowry for Benryn in Baldur's Gate 3?

Baldur's Gate 3 players can easily find Miri's dowry once they uncover the secret behind her. The game revolves around making good and bad actions, and based on it, the storyline will proceed. In some missions, you must make good choices to complete the task. And one such is finding Miri's dowry for Benryn.

Players can discover this item once they save themselves and rescue two other victims from the burning buildings. One is Benryn, and the other is his wife, Miri.

After saving Benryn, he presents you with a mission which, if accepted, provides dowry, a ring worth 115 gold. Here is how you can find Miri's dowry for Benryn in Baldur's Gate 3.

How to obtain Miri's dowry for Benryn in Baldur's Gate 3?

Trapped Benryn (Image via Larian Studios)

The fire attack has demolished the area, and walking inside the crumbled building to rescue Benry is a tough challenge. However, to get Miri's dowry in Baldur's Gate 3, you must rescue him first.

After Benryn tells you she is somewhere in one of the many burning places, you must find her to collect the dowry. Here is how you can locate Miri.

Go to the left house connected to the burning building (west side).

Find Mirileth's (Miri) body upstairs; suffocation and fire killed her during the invasion.

Tell Benryn about Mirileth's demise.

Benryn will go with you to see Miri for himself.

This is for the good-aligned characters who want to tell Benryn about the misfortunate. And those who want to find the dowry quickly can cast Speak With Dead on Miri before conveying the message to Benryn. The corpse provides information about the location of the dowry. It is in one of the barns.

Find chest buried in hay (Image via Larian Studios)

Head back to the starting point, the entrance of the burning building. There is a route on the left of the entrance gate, which is on fire. Use the Create Water spell to clear the path. Walk some meters, and to your right is a barn; go inside. To your left is a hay pile; observe it and find the Gilded Chest. Open it and take the ring.

Keeping the ring yourself is okay since you need gold and equipment in Baldur's Gate 3. Giving Miri's dowry to Benryn is also a good idea if you are a good character. It all depends on how you want to progress your game.

You could have also picked the Baldur's Gate Gilded Chest accidentally before and sold it before this tragic event. If so, you would not need to collect the chest.