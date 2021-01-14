Where to find the new Lever Action shotgun in Fortnite Season 5

The v15.20 update in Fortnite has introduced the brand new Lever Action Shotgun for players to earn one-hit eliminations.

According to the official release by Fortnite, the Lever Action Shotgun can be found in regular loot drops on the island. One perfectly-timed shot from this new weapon is enough to eliminate fully-shielded enemies.

new shotty gun Lever Action Shotgun pic.twitter.com/ZYWorQBhea — Lucas7yoshi - Fortnite Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) January 13, 2021

Lever Action Shotgun feels lowkey like a Pump 👀 pic.twitter.com/KJ1ILGzvsg — Merl (@Merl) January 13, 2021

The Lever Action Shotgun in Fortnite seems to be an upgrade on the existing Pump Shotgun. Other than being available as a random loot drop, players can also find the new weapon through an NPC in the arena mode. This NPC can be found in the factory building located between Slurpy Swamp and Misty Meadows.

Here's how players can find the new Lever Action Shotgun in Fortnite Season 5.

How to find the Lever Action Shotgun in Fortnite

To find the Lever Action Shotgun in Fortnite's Arena mode, players need to follow a series of steps.

After dropping from the Battle Bus, players need to head to the abandoned factory building located on the tiny isthmus connecting Slurpy Swamp with Misty Meadows.

Given that this is the only method possible for players to get their hands on the Lever Action Shotgun in Fortnite, players can expect many enemies in the region.

After taking out all the enemies, players need to head inside the main building and search for the NPC. This NPC needs to be killed first before they return with the purchasable Lever Action Shotgun.

Players should be well prepared before engaging in action with the NPC. This NPC has a huge amount of shield and hits back hard. Players might even need to construct walls to dodge the NPC's bullets.

Once the NPC returns after dying, they will have five Lever Action Shotguns in their inventory. Players can now purchase the Lever Action Shotgun for 49 gold bars from the NPC.

This is the only method available for players to claim the Lever Action Shotgun in Fortnite's arena mode in Season 5.