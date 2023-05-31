The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is a vast game. It is quite possibly the biggest title within The Legend of Zelda series. While its open world might seem quite similar to that of Breath of the Wild, the sequel features many key differences. One of the biggest new additions is the increased enemy and boss variety in each region.

As you explore the vastness of Hyrule, you will come across a new enemy type called the Battle Talus, a bigger and more powerful version of the Stone Talus. The Battle Talus are also one of the best sources of farming the diamond-shaped Ruby, one of the rarest resources in the game. You can exchange Ruby for rupees at any of the vendors across Hyrule.

Here's a comprehensive guide on where to find Ruby in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, as well as some of the best farming spots for the resource.

How to obtain and farm Ruby in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

You can find Ruby in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom after defeating open-world bosses like the Battle Talus, Stone Talus, Hinox, and even the Stalnox. There is also a chance that bosses within the Depths, i.e., Frox and even the Like Like might drop these precious resources. However, the drop percentage for them is fairly low. You can also get Ruby from chests scattered throughout Hyrule.

Other best spots to obtain Ruby are the mines within the mountains across Hyrule, especially the Death Mountains. As you venture within the mountain mines, you will find ores deposits, which you can break using a heavy weapon to farm Ruby. It should be mentioned that Ruby ores do not respawn. You can only get one Ruby from each ore deposit.

The best weapons to use for breaking the ore deposits are hammers and heavy axes. Using smaller weapons can also get the job done, but they will break easily while trying to break these rocks.

Each Ruby will fetch you 110 rupees, which is quite a lot, considering you can easily get around 10-15 Rubies by simply exploring the opening section of Hyrule.

Alternatively, if you don't want to exchange Rubies for rupees, you can use the resources as fuse materials for weapons. Rubies grant only a slight attack power increase but are also the best resources you can use to deal fire damage using your weapon.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

