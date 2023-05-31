Where to find Sapphires in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Action-adventure game The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom features many gameplay systems reminiscent of the older titles in the series. From finding hidden "dungeon-like" areas complete with optional boss fights to searching the open world for rare materials, there are plenty of systems in the game that are remnants of the classic The Legend of Zelda games.

Like the previous title, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, the sequel heavily emphasizes resource gathering. As you explore Hyrule, you will find a host of rare resources and materials as drops from optional boss fights and also within the hidden treasure chests scattered across the map.

Sapphire, an in-game resource in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, is among the rarest, resulting in a high exchange price. You will find the resource organically while exploring the vast open world of Hyrule. However, there are only a few regions where you can farm it.

Here's a comprehensive guide on where to find Sapphire in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

How to easily obtain Sapphire in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

The best sources of obtaining Sapphire are optional bosses found within the Depths of Hyrule. Bosses like the Frox, Stalnox, and even Hinox are the best sources of obtaining these rare resources in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. However, Sapphire can also be found via other sources, i.e., mines and rare ore deposits across Hyrule.

Like other rare resources like Topaz and Ruby, Sapphire can be found by locating specific mines and shattering their ore deposits. If you want to get hold of the rare resource before heading down into the Depths, defeat the Stone Talus and Battle Talus bosses found roaming Hyrule's grassy plains.

You can find the Stone Talus at these locations:

Guchini Plains (1020, -3379, 0023)

Near the Horse God Bridge (0517, -3700, 0059)

Towards the south of the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower (-2314, -2454, 0358)

Inside Taafei Hill Cave, towards the north of the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower (-2605, -1778, 0177)

Tanagar Canyon, towards the south of the Turakawan Shrine (-3482, 0178, -0104)

Drenan Highlands, towards the north of the Kikakin Shrine (-0388, 2954, 0147)

Sapphire is an extremely rare resource, and the locations and mines that contain its ore deposits are equally rare. Here's a list of a few locations where you can find the Sapphire ore deposits in the game:

Inside the cave near the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower (1337, -1195, 0567)

Yiga Clan Maritta Branch (-0643, 2032, 0158)

Puffer Beach Overhead Cave (0283, -3850, 0003)

The Death Mountains also have Sapphire ore deposits within them. However, the drop chance of these resources is fairly low since most of the ore deposits are for Ruby.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is now available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

