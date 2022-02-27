Where to find the Silver Crystals to make Glacial Larimar in Atelier Sophie 2? 

With over 100 different recipes to choose from, Atelier Sophie 2 throws in a lot of stuff for players that are still new to the franchise. From upgrading gathering tools to unlocking the new abilities of six different characters, there is a whole lot in the game for everyone to do.

Atelier Sophie 2 isn't the best in the business when it comes to navigating towards any unpicked resources. It does have a few things written down on the same page as the location. However, if you have missed something, there is no better way to look for it than to wander around.

Quest for Glacial Larimar (Image via Koei Tecmo)

One of these materials is the Silver Crystal that can be found in the Azura's Pier vicinity of Dusk Forest. The following article will explain how to get Silver Crystals for Glacial Larimar and the requirements for it.

Silver Crystals and how to get it in Atelier Sophie 2

To find the Silver Crystals, you first need to meet some of the requirements on the tools you’re going to use. In this case, the pickaxe will be the only option. While making the pickaxe, the cauldron asks for a total of four core features:

Mining rank

Gathering Up rank

Major Gathering ranks

the nature of the weapons that will determine the final amount of gathered resources.

What you're supposed to look for here is the Mining rank, which is located at top of the other three elements. While crafting, try to link as many lightning elements to the panel. With enough links, Diebold's assist skills can be activated, which will further increase the Mining effect to Master.

Master Mining crafting (Image via Atelier Sophie 2)

Once you're done, craft the pickaxe with the Master Mining stats and equip it from the items tab of the Menu.

Silver Crystal location (Image via Koei Tecmo)

To mine Silver Crystals, navigate to the Dusk Forest from your World Map and spawn near the Northeast portion of the terrain. From there, take the first bridge to the right and keep going until you face two weather-changing panels. Simply use your pickaxe on the nearby rocks to get hold of the Silver Crystals.

