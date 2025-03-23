  • home icon
Where to find all Takatsuki Castle Samurai Daishos in Assassin's Creed Shadows: Rewards and more

By Siddharth Wadhwan
Modified Mar 23, 2025 09:34 GMT
Assassin
All Takatsuki Castle Samurai Daishos (Image via Ubisoft || Sportskeeda)

Assassin's Creed Shadows introduces a massive map of Japan filled with quests and collectibles. During exploration, you will stumble upon castles where you can defeat a few Samurai Daisho for a legendary reward. While some of these forts have five Daisho, others, like the Takatsuki Castle, only have three. This castle is located on the northern side of the Izumi Settsu area on the map.

If you are playing as Yasuke, you can simply barge in and defeat everyone. However, the better approach is to avoid violence by playing as Naoe and sneaking inside stealthily. This article will explain where to look for the Samurai Daishos in Takatsuki Castle.

Location of all Samurai Daishos in Takatsuki Castle in Assassin's Creed Shadows

There are only three Samurai Daisho in this castle in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Ubisoft || Sportskeeda)
There are only three Samurai Daisho in this castle in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Ubisoft || Sportskeeda)

1) First Samurai Daisho

Infiltrate the castle from the bottom-left entrance, and you'll see a brawl break out in the area outside Use this disturbance to your advantage and waltz in undiscovered. You will now be in a courtyard, where you need to either climb the rooftops or hide in the bushes while following the first Samurai Daisho. He will be accompanied by a few regular enemies, so plan your assassination accordingly.

2) Second Samurai Daisho

Now, head north to reach the large scaffolding. Climb the area to assassinate the guard patrolling on top and keep moving ahead until you reach the roof. From here, you will get a clear view of the second Samurai Daisho. He has a habit of surveying the area and often stops near some bushes and a house. Head to his spot and assassinate him from the bushes.

3) Third Samurai Daisho

Follow the rooftops from the right side of the courtyard to reach the bottom portion, where you will see the final Samurai Daisho. You will also get to see a few regular enemies patrolling the area.

Here are three different ways to approach this assassination:

  • Kill the guards one after the other and leave the Daisho for last.
  • Assassinate the Daisho first and then fight the rest of the guards.
  • Assassinate the Daisho and escape without killing the other guards.

Carry out the assassination however you want, and then get ready to collect your reward from Takatsuki Castle.

Rewards, loot, and more from Takatsuki Castle in Assassin's Creed Shadows

A Legendary Chest in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Ubisoft || Sportskeeda)

After you have successfully assassinated all three samurai Daisho in Takatsuki Castle, you can take your reward and leave freely.

Here's everything you can get in this fort in Assassin's Creed Shadows:

1) Side loot

  • The bottom left portion of the courtyard will have a shed containing two small and large resource piles and two chests.
  • The courtyard on the left will have a chest.
  • In the top left courtyard, you'll find a shed with a resource pile, a chest, and a small wood pile inside.
  • In the top right corner of the central courtyard, you will find a small house with a chest and rations box inside.
  • In the bottom right of the central corridor, you'll find a house with a chest inside.
  • The same section also has a door with a chest, a large pile of resources, and minerals to loot.
  • The bottom right part of the tower will have three resource bundles and two chests to collect.
2) Legendary Chest

In the top right part of this fort, you will see a synchronization viewpoint. Here you will find a Legendary Chest sitting on the floor underneath the attic.

This chest contains the following:

  • 3,000 XP
  • An Engraving
  • Peasant Hat Legendary Headgear for Naoe

3) Synchronization Viewpoint

As mentioned, there will be a Synchronization Viewpoint near the Legendary Chest. Climb the tower to reach the top, synchronize, and unlock a new fast-travel location.

This marks the end of the location and assassination guide for the Takatsuki Castle Samurai Daishos in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

