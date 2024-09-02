Where to find Teeka in Star Wars Outlaws

Many Star Wars Outlaws players have been trying to locate Teeka in the game but haven't had any luck. The character in question is locked behind an expert side quest called The Hotfixer. There are various experts in the game and Teeka is one of them. Finding him is incredibly easy as his location is literally pointed out on your map.

Experts like Teeka in Star Wars Outlaws can be located in different parts of the map tied to side missions called expert quests. The quest for him, when finished, will give you access to him as well as other rewards such as materials for upgrading equipment.

The Hotfixer walkthrough in Star Wars Outlaws

Teeka is tied to the Hotfixer expert quest in Star Wars Outlaws (Image via Ubisoft)

Teeka is locked behind the Hotfixer side quest, meaning you have to finish the side mission to access him. To begin his quest, finish the Expert Intel to find Teeka's coordinates which will be accessible from the journal. Follow the map to see him at Scavenger's Draw in Mos Eisley, Tatooine. Now that you have the location of The Hotfixer, follow the instructions below:

Trending

Make your way to the Scavenger's Draw in Mos Eisley, Tatooine, and interact with the entrepreneur. After a small conversation with him, he will send you to the Bestine Junkyard.

Arrive at Bestine on the map and communicate with the NPC hanging out next to a speeder. At the end of the conversation, he will tell you to head to South Jundland Wastes.

Reach the South Jundland Wastes, look around for a while and you will see The Hotfixer in the flesh.

Finishing this side quest and locating Teeka will make him available in your abilities menu labeled as an expert.

Rewards for finishing the Hotfixer side quest in Star Wars Outlaws

Teeka will be your reward for finishing the expert quest (Image via Ubisoft)

Finishing this side quest rewards players with Teeka in their ability menu. He can teach you cool gameplay elements tied to your weapons such as Grenades, Sabacc, and Trailblazer. He can also be useful in providing you with discounts at the merchant, allowing you to save your credits.

Finishing this side quest also gives players access to the Laser turret that can be used in the game to fix issues with the Trailblazer's turbo blast turret. This addition helps your ship become a more powerful weapon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!