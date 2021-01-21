Where to find thermal fish in Fortnite

Introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 2, Season 4, Thermal Fish heal 15 hit points and give players black and white thermal vision for 30 seconds.

Thermal vision comes in handy when trying to find other players who may be hiding in hay bales, porta-potties, or in dense forests. It also comes in handy when trying to deal thermal damage as The Predator, to complete one of the new Jungle Quests.

Finding a thermal fish in Fortnite

The first thing a player needs to snag a thermal fish in Fortnite is to find a fishing rod. These are generally found in chests or on the ground near bodies of water. While near any body of water, keep an eye out for circles of white water with fish beneath them. These are fishing spots.

FISH

By equipping a fishing rod and casting it into a fishing spot, a player has the chance to catch a fish or even pull up a weapon. There is no way to tell what fish the player will get, but certain types of fish are only available in some regions of the Fortnite map. Players looking for thermal fish should check the following locations:

Any fishing location:

Purple and Orange Thermal fish

Silver Thermal fish

Coastal Fishing Areas

Raven Thermal fish (Must use Pro Rod)

Forest Fishing Areas

Green Thermal fish

Red and Green Thermal fish

Currently, players cannot catch any variety of thermal fish in mountain or swamp fishing areas. If looking for a thermal fish in Fortnite specifically to complete a challenge, it is best to try in forested areas, as these offer the best chance of snagging one. The Raven Thermal fish is a much harder catch, since players need a Pro Rod to acquire one.

Once players have got their hands on a thermal fish, all they need to do is consume it to enjoy its effects.