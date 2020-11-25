Destiny 2 has a lot of secrets that players are yet to discover.

The planet Europa is full of a lot of mysteries and secrets and one of them happen to be the Riis Reborn Key codes .

The Riis Reborn Key codes in Destiny 2 drop from yellow-bar enemies known as technorunners. Players are often confused about what to do with them and how to use them.

Where to find and how to use the Riis Reborn Key codes in Destiny 2

Image via Bungie

Technorunners are yellow-bar fallen enemies which appear in the Eventide Ruins area during snow storms. Killing three technorunners in the area will give players the Riis Reborn Key codes in Destiny 2.

After collecting the codes, players will have to travel to the Riis Reborn approach and drop down the hole, past the area where Eramis was handing out the darkness powers.

Once in that area, players will see a strange looking console and a powerful enemy. They need to interact with the console before the enemy spots them.

Image via Bungie

Advertisement

Having activated the console, players now need to head over to Cadmus Ridge, where a pyramidion like structure appears. Upon approaching this structure, a message saying Radiolarian signature detected flashes.

Image via Bungie

Players will now be teleported to an area with white circles and a series of platforms. Players need to stand on these circles, perform an emote and then shoot the cubes which appear.

Upon doing this in all the circles, players will be greeted with a chest which contains some nice loot for all the hassle they had to take.

The Riis Reborn Key codes are an interesting mystery that Destiny 2 had to offer with their new expansion Beyond Light.

The planet of Europa and the newly introduced cosmodrome have many such secrets hidden in and around them for players to explore.