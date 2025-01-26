Where to find White Impatiens in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley features a variety of biomes inspired by popular locations from Disney films and shows. During exploration, players will often stumble upon various types of collectibles that can be used to craft important items needed for completing quests and clearing obstacles. Flowers are one of many types of collectibles in the game that are found across different regions in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
While some of them are difficult to locate, others, like the White Impatiens are easy to find. This article will cover everything you must know about locating the White Impatiens in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Location of White Impatiens in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
You can find the White Impatiens in the Forgotten Lands biome, which costs a whopping 15,000 Dreamlight to unlock. However, you must first access the Sunlit Plateau biome for 7,000 Dreamlight if you wish to enter the Forgotten Lands in the game. This means you will need a total of 22,000 Dreamlight before you can collect the White Impatiens.
Accessing this biome is only possible if you have made significant progress in Disney Dreamlight Valley, as it is impossible to collect this large sum of currency in the game's early stages. Upon arriving in the Forgotten Lands biome, you can simply pluck the White Impatiens from the ground, starting a 20-minute in-game timer for the flower to respawn.
How to use White Impatiens in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Once you have collected the White Impatiens from the Forgotten Lands biome, you can use this flower as a crafting material. Here are some items you can craft using White Impatiens in the game:
1) Log Cutout
- Dry Wood x4
- White Impatiens x2
- Orange & Red Marsh Milkweed x1
2) Bunny Cutout
- Dry Wood x6
- White Impatiens x2
- Red Bromeliad x2
- Orange Marsh Milkweed x1
3) Palm Tree Cutout
- Dry Wood x4
- White Impatiens x2
- Green Passion Lily x3
4) Moss-Covered Rock Cutout
- Dry Wood x4
- White Impatiens x2
- Green Passion Lily x2
5) White, Red, and Purple Flower Disk
- Round Soil Area x1
- White Impatiens x2
- Purple Rising Penstemon x2
- Orange & Red Marsh Milkweed x3
6) Rock Cutout
- Dry Wood x4
- White Impatiens x2
7) Poplar Tree Cutout
- Dry Wood x4
- White Impatiens x3
- Green Passion Lily x2
Alternatively, you can sell this flower to earn 30 Star Coins.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.