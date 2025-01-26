Where to find White Impatiens in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley features a variety of biomes inspired by popular locations from Disney films and shows. During exploration, players will often stumble upon various types of collectibles that can be used to craft important items needed for completing quests and clearing obstacles. Flowers are one of many types of collectibles in the game that are found across different regions in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

While some of them are difficult to locate, others, like the White Impatiens are easy to find. This article will cover everything you must know about locating the White Impatiens in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Location of White Impatiens in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Forgotten Lands biome costs 15,000 Dreamlight (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@n00bski Gaming)

You can find the White Impatiens in the Forgotten Lands biome, which costs a whopping 15,000 Dreamlight to unlock. However, you must first access the Sunlit Plateau biome for 7,000 Dreamlight if you wish to enter the Forgotten Lands in the game. This means you will need a total of 22,000 Dreamlight before you can collect the White Impatiens.

Accessing this biome is only possible if you have made significant progress in Disney Dreamlight Valley, as it is impossible to collect this large sum of currency in the game's early stages. Upon arriving in the Forgotten Lands biome, you can simply pluck the White Impatiens from the ground, starting a 20-minute in-game timer for the flower to respawn.

How to use White Impatiens in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Sell the flower for 30 Star Coins (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@n00bski Gaming)

Once you have collected the White Impatiens from the Forgotten Lands biome, you can use this flower as a crafting material. Here are some items you can craft using White Impatiens in the game:

1) Log Cutout

Dry Wood x4

White Impatiens x2

Orange & Red Marsh Milkweed x1

2) Bunny Cutout

Dry Wood x6

White Impatiens x2

Red Bromeliad x2

Orange Marsh Milkweed x1

3) Palm Tree Cutout

Dry Wood x4

White Impatiens x2

Green Passion Lily x3

4) Moss-Covered Rock Cutout

Dry Wood x4

White Impatiens x2

Green Passion Lily x2

5) White, Red, and Purple Flower Disk

Round Soil Area x1

White Impatiens x2

Purple Rising Penstemon x2

Orange & Red Marsh Milkweed x3

6) Rock Cutout

Dry Wood x4

White Impatiens x2

7) Poplar Tree Cutout

Dry Wood x4

White Impatiens x3

Green Passion Lily x2

Alternatively, you can sell this flower to earn 30 Star Coins.

