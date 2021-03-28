Where and how to investigate the strange ice in Genshin Impact

One of the World Quests introduced in update 1.2, "In the Mountains," requires the player to investigate the strange ice in Genshin Impact.

Located near the Dragonspine point of interest in Teyvat, players will need to talk to Iris inside the Dragonspine Adventurer Camp to begin the "In the Mountains" quest.

I DID NOT ASK FOR THIS MANY SCARLET QUARTZ pic.twitter.com/ZdyBGFCCEl — lee !! (@hinataphobic) February 7, 2021

However, it is extremely important for players to note that they cannot investigate the strange ice in Genshin Impact without the passive boosts received from Scarlet Quartz. Scarlet Quartz are randomly spawned elements in Genshin Impact that deal additional pyro damage to enemies when struck with basic attacks.

This additional pyro damage buff is extremely essential when trying to investigate the strange ice in Genshin Impact. The buff can be obtained by simply destroying Scarlet Quartz with charged attacks in Genshin Impact and collecting the red orbs.

The following is a complete rundown of how players can investigate the strange ice in Genshin Impact with the buff from Scarlet Quartz.

How to investigate the strange ice in Genshin Impact

Once the player has secured the Scarlet Quartz buff in Dragonspine, they will need to follow the quest markers and head towards the strange ice. Once the players have reached the location, they will need to attack the strange ice with the Scarlet Quartz buff still active.

If there are no fire sources available, you can use the scarlet quartz to reduce some of the sheer cold, and stop the bar from increasing till you find a heat source; the quartz is also a source of pyro damage, and used to light fires as well 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PxKERS3e3g — Childe 🐳 (@Childe_txt) December 27, 2020

It might require players a few Scarlet Quartz buffs to destroy the strange ice structure. Destroying these blocking ice structures will allow players to investigate the strange ice in Genshin Impact. Investigating the strange ice will unlock the Frostbearing Tree, as well as grant players with a cure for the Sheer Cold effect in Genshin Impact.

The Frostbearing Tree is not only an extremely essential teleport point in Dragonspine, but it also grants additional rewards whenever its rank increases. Completing this quest to investigate the strange ice in Genshin Impact will also allow players to explore the ice-covered regions of Dragonspine.

Additionally, completing this quest in Genshin Impact rewards players with 500 Adventure EXP, 60 Primogems, 30,000 Mora, 3 Hero's Wit, and 3 Mystic Enhancement Ores. Considering everything that a player can earn from this fairly simple quest in Genshin Impact, everyone is advised to take a little bit of time and complete the "In the Mountains" quest.