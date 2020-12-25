Where to Ignite and Dance at a Tomato Shrine in Fortnite

Week four challenges for Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 are out, but one task is proving a little tricky for some.

The new quest from the week four challenges requires players to ignite and dance at a Tomato Shrine. However, many players are finding it difficult to find this location on the map. Once they find it, the rest of the challenge is simple.

As the name suggests, one Tomato Shrine can be located on the second floor of the Pizza Shop in Tomato Town. The second one is found towards the southern end of the island, next to Flush Factory. Players can find a pizza truck at the top of the mountain next to Flush Factory. This pizza truck plays host to the second Tomato Shrine.

The Fortnite Season 5 Week 4 quests are now live! https://t.co/swjLARzNrn — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) December 24, 2020

Here's everything players need to know about the "Ignite and Dance at a Tomato Shrine near Pizza Pit of Pizza Food Truck" quest from the week four challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Ignite and Dance at a Tomato Shrine in Fortnite

Once players have located one of the two Tomato Shrines on the island, they need to execute a dancing emote in front of the shrine. After the emote finishes, gamers would have completed the quest and earned 20,000 XP to progress in the Battle Pass.

Ignite and Dance at a Tomato Shrine near Pizza Truck | Week 4 Challenges #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/dFy1gJ0M1I — Fortnite Challenges (@FortBRChallenge) December 23, 2020

"Ignite and Dance at a Tomato Shrine" is arguably the most challenging quest from Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5's fourth-week challenges. However, given how simple the other quests are, players shouldn't face much trouble completing them all within the given time.

These quests from the week four challenges in Fortnite allow players to earn additional levels on the Battle Pass, allowing them to unlock additional in-game cosmetics.

That being said, the week four quests arrived just in time for players to jump into Fortnite and complete these quests during the festive season. With each quest offering a massive amount of XP, it seems inevitable that players would be looking to complete them all as early as possible.