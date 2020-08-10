Where is Mylta Power on the map in PUBG Mobile?

Mylta Power is a town in the Erangel map in PUBG Mobile. It is a huge nuclear power plant with two notable cooling towers in the area. Out of the two towers, one appears wholly wrecked. This place includes one main reactor building and various warehouses. We find a decent amount of loot, most of which is in the main reactor structure. Although this place is not a hot drop area, many people land here for the loot it offers.

Where is it on the map in PUBG Mobile?

PUBG Mobile Mylta Power heatmap showing the loot concentration (Image via pubgmap.io)

Mylta Power is on the extreme east side of the Erangel map. It is towards the south of Lipkova and east of Woodcutter Camp. The power plant is near Factory, to the east side of Mylta, hence the name Mylta Power.

History

Mylta Power was the electrical powerhouse for the island and believed to be the reason for the blue zone or electrical field which was released when rebel forces destroyed the cooling tower against Soviet soldiers. This region is one of the many small places on the map of Erangel, which is the oldest map in PUBG Mobile.

It is an 8x8 kilometres area based on a Russian location. The map includes major and minor cities and a small island. Erangel's brilliance is what keeps fans coming back to this map again and again. And also why a revamped version, called Erangel 2.0, was recently released.

Since the inception of PUBG Mobile, the game has become a dominant battle royale game on the mobile platform. It is prevalent in India and has helped established excellent esports infrastructure for mobile gamers who are willing to opt for gaming as their professions in the country.