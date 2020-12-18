Where to "Place a camera near the Beachside Mansion" in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 is out with a brand new battle pass containing a bunch of new challenges for players.

One such challenge that has stumped multiple players on Fortnite is the "Place a Camera near the Beachside Mansion" challenge. This challenge in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5, much like the name suggests, requires the player to place a camera at an exact spot on the map.

With the transition from Season 4 to Season 5, Epic Games made a slight tweak to the format of challenges offered to players. Instead of providing a set of seven challenges every week, Fortnite now has stage-based challenges.

This means that players need to complete each challenge in a certain stage to progress and unlock a new set of challenges for the following stage.

Here's a detailed guide on how to complete the "Place a Camera near the Beachside Mansion" challenge in Fortnite.

"Place a Camera near the Beachside Mansion" challenge in Fortnite

Completing the "Place a Camera near the Beachside Mansion" challenge is extremely essential for players looking to unlock Baby Yoda and other items from the Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 Battle Pass.

Advertisement

To complete this new challenge on Fortnite, players need to follow a series of steps. These steps are:

After entering into a game of Fortnite, players need to head to the western-most corner of the Fortnite map. To be specific, north-west of Holly Hedges and south-west of Sweaty Sands.

Once near the raised cliff, players need to search for the Beachside Mansion which located towards the top of the cliff and overlooks the heart-shaped landmass off the coast.

After finding the Beachside Mansion, players need to go up the slope until they find a holographic image of a camera near a rock outcropping.

When the players reaches close to the holographic image of the camera, they will be presented with a prompt reading "Start Surveillance."

Confirming this prompt will complete the "Place a Camera near the Beachside Mansion" challenge in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5.

If a player follows this series of steps, they should be able to complete this challenge and unlock progress in the Chapter 2, Season 5 Battle Pass for Fortnite.