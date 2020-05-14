Where to find P90 gun in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile P90 Gun, image via PUBG Mobile reddit

PUBG Mobile is one of the best battle royale mobile games at the moment. It has a huge fan base and it is also one of the most downloaded titles on the Google Playstore and iOS store. PUBG Mobile has grown in popularity and tournaments are also being conducted regularly around the world, with big companies sponsoring those events.

The PUBG Mobile developers keep rolling out new updates to make the gamers' experience enriching. The PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update, which was released recently, has been a huge success and added a lot of new features.

The standout features of the update include a revamped version of Miramar, new EvoGround mode – Safety Scramble Mode, new Jungle Adventure Mode, Chat Bot to solve player queries, in-game Internet Booster in the matchmaking settings and a new gun called P90.

Where to find P90 in PUBG Mobile?

PUBG Mobile Arena Mode, image via news18

The developers have introduced the P90 gun in the Arena Mode of PUBG Mobile. The gun is especially good in Arena Mode because of its strength in close combat.

Features of P90 in PUBG Mobile

The P90 Sub Machine Gun has a very high rate of fire. It uses 9mm rounds with a default magazine capacity of up to 50 shots. The high rate of fire coupled with its big magazine helps players cope up in extended fights. The aforementioned qualities make P90 one of the best SMGs in the game.

The gun offers all three firing modes that are available in the game. This is a great feature to have on an SMG as it can help players adapt to different situations. One can use the single fire mode in long distance combats for accurate shots.

The burst fire mode is useful in short to medium range due to its reduced recoil rate. And, the full-auto fire mode can be used in close combats as it deal tons of damage in a short duration.

The P90 can accept all SMG Muzzle attachments, scopes ranging from red dot to 6x and Laser Sight. The additional attachments enable the gun to be a good choice for long distance fights. It is versatile enough to be effective for short and mid-range fights too due to its firing speed. Although the official stats are not revealed yet. The in-game attributes of the weapon are:

1. Power - 30

2. Rate of Fire - 70

3. Range - 25

4. Capacity - 50

5. Stability - 58

Note: All stats are given in-game. Each aforementioned metric is rated out of 100.