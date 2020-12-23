Where and how to locate Fortnite Season 5's "Night Hawk Revolver?"

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 not only saw the introduction of the Gold Bar currency system but also brought forward a bunch of interactive NPCs for players.

Out of all the NPCs present in Fortnite, Mancake and their Bight Hawk Revolver are definitely the most sought after cosmetics in the game.

Players can acquire Mancake's skin by progressing along the Battle Pass. However, getting their hands on the Night Hawk Revolver can be a bit tricky.

Come on down to The Butter Barn! Where a shot of warm syrup and a shot from a scar go hand in hand.#Fortnite #zeropoint @FortniteGame pic.twitter.com/3oA3tEqM2j — ManCake (@ManCake7) December 22, 2020

The Night Hawk Revolver is neither available for purchase in the Item Shop nor can players unlock the same from the Battle Pass.

Given that the Night Hawk Revolver is an in-game weapon, players might expect to find one lying around the island. Unfortunately, there is only one plausible method for players to acquire the Night Hawk Revolver in Fortnite.

Here's everything that fans need to know about the Night Hawk Revolver in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Mancake's Night Hawk Revolver in Fortnite

The Night Hawk Revolver, the only Mancake-themed item missing from the Mancake skin in the Battle Pass, needs to be purchased by players from none other than Mancake himself.

The gunslinging cowboy who is apparently made of pancakes can be found in the dining room of the Butter Barn restaurant on the map.

The Butter Barn restaurant is located in the mid-southern region of the new sandy area in Fortnite. Players can purchase the Night Hawk Revolver to complete their Mancake bundle by using 1,225 gold bars. Gold Bar is the new in-game currency that was introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Given that players need to accumulate a minimum of 1,225 Gold Bars to unlock the Night Hawk Revolver, it is advised that players try and collect as many Gold Bars as possible from each round.

Gold bars can be earned by a number of various methods in Fortnite. The methods are as follows:

Collecting Bounties in Fortnite

Collecting Gold Bars from eliminated enemies.

Talking to NPCs and completing the challenges that they offer.

Who needs Master Chief in Fortnite when you have THE MANCAKE pic.twitter.com/aSTsQ0Mb8l — Just Luis (Dorothea enthusiast) (@ihateclowns97) December 15, 2020

If players are absolutely unable to raise 1,225 Gold Bars for the Night Hawk Revolver, they can still set Mancake as their bodyguard in the game.

This will result in the gunslinging cowboy using their iconic Night Hawk Revolver as the player makes do with what loot they can find.