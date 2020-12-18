Fortnite's winter event is live now, and instead of Crackshot from last year's Winterfest, fans get to witness Snowmando and it's outposts in Operation Snowdown.

Along with the release of Operation Snowdown, Epic Games has also introduced a bunch of unlockable cosmetics in the game. Some of these cosmetics, such as the Frost Squad outfit, can require players to complete up to 12 challenges from the Operation Snowdown quest to unlock.

However, the Shield Surprise back bling can be obtained in a much easier way, by simply visiting all the five Snowmando outposts available in Fortnite.

The Shield Surprise back bling (Image via Epic Games - Fortnite)

The five Snowmando outposts in Fortnite are scattered across the map, making it difficult for players to visit all five in a single game. However, with some luck and timing, players can manage to visit all the five Snowmando outposts in a single game of Fortnite and unlock the Shield Surprise back bling cosmetic.

Here's how players can complete the Operation Showdown quest of visiting five Snowmando outposts to unlock the Shield Surprise back bling in Fortnite.

Snowmando Outposts in Fortnite

Before diving into a game of Fortnite to visit all the five Snowmando outposts, players are advised to have a proper plan of how they want to complete the quest - whether the players are trying to visit all five outposts in a single game, or if they are looking to complete exploring a specific outpost.

Snowmando outpost locations (Image via Epic Games)

To plan a strategy for the same, it is extremely important for players to know the location of all the Snowmando outposts. The five Snowmando outposts in Fortnite can be found at the following locations:

Towards the west of Pleaseant Park.

Towards the south of Holly Hedges, on the western edge of the Durrr Burger.

Towards the northeast of Slurpy Swamp, on the south of the road dividing Weeping Woods from the swamp.

On the mountain towards the south of Catty Corner, this Snowmando outpost can be found near the Weather Station.

Towards the south-east of Steamy Stacks, the fifth Snowmando outpost can be found near the coast, across the river.

Once the player has managed to visit all five Snowmando Outposts in Fortnite, they will be able to claim the Shield Surprise back bling from the Item Shop.