Where to watch the Far Cry 6 gameplay reveal: Date, time and platforms

As Far Cry 6's original release date of 21st February 2021 sits well in the past, Ubisoft has been tight lipped about any updates regarding the game.

Till date, all that players have had to work with in terms of Far Cry 6 is the CG trailer that revealed Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito as the main antagonist of the franchise.

Well the Far Cry 6 drought is at an end, as Ubisoft has confirmed that the gameplay reveal for the game is coming on Friday, May 28th and that it will be streamed on multiple platforms for those who plan to watch.

Where and when to catch Far Cry 6's gameplay reveal

In a 30 second teaser Ubisoft announced that Far Cry 6's Gameplay reveal will be streamed live on YouTube and Twitch, at 9:30am PT, 12:30pm ET or 5:30pm UK.

With relatively little known other than the CG trailer that was released in 2020, the only substantial information about Far Cry 6 can be found on Ubisoft Blue Byte's FC 6 page:

Far Cry 6 plunges players into the heart of a modern-day guerrilla revolution set in Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time. President Antón Castillo (played by Giancarlo Esposito, known for Better Call Saul, The Mandalorian and more) vows to restore his country to its former glory while grooming his son Diego (played by Anthony Gonzalez, known for Coco and more) to follow in his footsteps.

With Giancarlo Esposito playing the big bad villain this time around, Ubisoft can really kick their storytelling up a notch, as they've proven time and again with Vaas and Pagan Min that building truly unnerving villains is one of their specialities.

No details regarding the length of the gameplay trailer or the platform it will be captured on have been shared as of yet.

