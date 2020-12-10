Where to watch The Game Awards on December 10th: Stream details, award show timings, and more

The Game Awards are set to reveal the best in the world of gaming in 2020 and there's a lot in store for fans.

The Game Awards 2020 virtual show will feature a star-studded presenter crew featuring Brie Larson, Tom Holland, Gal Gadot, and Christopher Nolan among others. This will be the first-ever Game Awards show which will be hosted virtually.

Like always, The Game Awards will also feature musical performances. Eddie Vedder from Pearl Jam is scheduled to perform during this year's virtual ceremony at 4 PM Pacific Time.

With so many famous personalities on-board for the Game Awards show on December 10th, fans are hyped for the show to begin at 3:30 PM Pacific Time.

Here's everything that fans need to know about the Game Awards 2020 virtual show and where to watch it.

Game Awards 2020 Virtual Ceremony

The pre-show is scheduled to start 30 minutes before the main event i.e. 3 PM Pacific Time. The Game Awards will be streamed on various platforms so that fans from all regions can join in. These platforms include:

The Game Awards has a total of 30 categories for which awards will be given. These categories are:

Game of the Year

Best Game Direction

Best Narrative

Best Art Direction

Best Score and Music

Best Audio Design

Best Performance

Game for Impact

Best Ongoing

Best Indie

Best Mobile Game

Best Community Support

Best VR/AR

Innovation in Accessibility

Best Action

Best Action/Adventure

Best Role Playing

Best Fighting

Best Family

Best Sim/Strategy

Best Sports/Racing

Best Multiplayer

Content Creator of the Year

Best Debut Game

Best Esports Athlete

Best Esports Coach

Best Esports Event

Best Esports Game

Best Esports Host

Best Esports Team

With multiple major titles like Ghost of Tsushima, Hades, The Last of Us Part 2, Genshin Impact, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Doom Eternal being nominated for multiple categories, this year's Game Awards are all the more exciting.

Accompanied by a star-studded lineup of presenters as well as an expert panel on "The Next-Gen of Gaming," gaming enthusiasts are in for a real treat in the first-ever virtual Game Awards ceremony.