Which assault rifle has the highest hit damage in PUBG Mobile?

Weapons are one of the prime elements of a battle royale game like PUBG Mobile. The game has different categories of weapons, each designed to fulfil a specific purpose.

Among all these categories, assault rifles- also known as ARs- are the most used weapons in the game. They are immensely popular because they usually have adequate hit damage and are consistent performers. Assault rifles include a variety of guns like Groza, AKM, SCAR-L, M16A4 and many more.

In this article, we take a look at the assault rifle with the highest hit damage in PUBG Mobile.

Highest damage assault rifle in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile Mk47 Mutant Gun (Image Courtesy: PUBG Gamepedia)

Hit Damage: 49; Initial Bullet Speed: 780 m/s; Body Hit Impact Power: 10,000; Rarity: Uncommon

The AR with the highest damage in PUBG Mobile is the Mk47 Mutant, which has a hit damage of 49. The damage is higher compared to popular assault rifles like AKM and Groza, which have a hit damage of 47.

The Mk47 uses 7.62mm ammo type with a small magazine size of only 20 rounds. The small magazine balances out the high hit damage but players can attach extended magazines which will give them an extra 10 rounds.

The Mk47 Mutant is good at interminable distances thanks to its single-fire mode. However, it is often regarded as the worst overall assault rifle as it lacks the full-auto mode.

An assault rifle is usually adaptable to most situations but this is not true in the case of the Mk47. It excels at extensive range but drops below par at short range. The gun feels like a hybrid between a Designated Marksman Rifle (DMR) and an assault rifle.

The Burst fire mode has its own disadvantages with high recoil and unpredictable fire pattern. Attachments, like the light grip, help tone down the recoil but players are better off using other weapons.