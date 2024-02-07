Which are the best 86+ Ultimate Dynasties, TOTGS or Winter Wildcards Player Pick SBC rewards to pick?

When it comes to the best 86+ Ultimate Dynasties, TOTGS or Winter Wildcards Player Pick SBC rewards to choose from, there are several options for players to consider. The latest party bag SBC has returned in a new shape and iteration with a fresh set of requirements. It reintroduces cards from three previous promos, with only the ones rated 86 or higher being included.

Naturally, there are some bargains to look for when you complete the challenge. The best 86+ Ultimate Dynasties, TOTGS or Winter Wildcards Player Pick SBC rewards are cards that cost much more when you acquire them directly from the market. If you choose them from the rewards after completing this SBC, you will make a massive profit on your investments.

Best 86+ Ultimate Dynasties, TOTGS or Winter Wildcards Player Pick SBC rewards

Here are the best items to choose from the rewards after completing the SBC:

Kylian Mbappe TOTGS

Cristiano Ronaldo Winter Wildcards

Alexia Putellas Winter Wildcards

Virgil Van Dijk Winter Wildcards

Erling Haaland Ultimate Dynasties

Theo Hernandez Ultimate Dynasties

Ferland Mendy Ultimate Dynasties

Mohamed Salah Winter Wildcards

All the items mentioned here are priced close to a million coins or more. Items like Kylian Mbappe TOTGS usually cost several millions if you look to buy directly from the market. Compared to their market costs, you will have to spend a lot less to complete the SBC (Requires 84 and 85-rated squads).

There are several reasons for the astronomical prices of these cards. For one, their supply on the market is low due to how good their in-game stats are. It's rare to pack them in the first place, and most players getting these cards tend to use them in their main squads.

Cristiano Ronaldo is among the best 86+ Ultimate Dynasties, TOTGS or Winter Wildcards Player Pick SBC rewards (Image via EA Sports)

On the other hand, those not finding them in packs still have a demand because of how good these cards are. The low supply and high demand results in soaring market prices.

Note that while you get four picks to choose from, there's no guarantee any of these items will be found. In fact, you could end up having to choose from four 86-rated items if you're unlucky. Hence, it's worth thinking twice before choosing to invest your resources and hoping to obtain the best 86+ Ultimate Dynasties, TOTGS or Winter Wildcards Player Pick SBC rewards.