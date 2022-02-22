Which is the best Arena 3 deck in Clash Royale?

Clash Royale is a multiplayer game in which players participate in 1v1 real-time battles with an 8-card deck. Putting together a good battle deck is critical in Clash Royale, especially in Arena 3, when players begin to acquire momentum for trophy pushing.

Creating a competent Arena 3 deck also aids players in dealing with Arena 4 and 5 opponents. Players can either build their own deck based on their offensive plan and playing style, or use pre-made 8-card decks created by other players. In this article, we'll go through the greatest Arena 3 deck in Clash Royale.

Best Arena 3 deck in Clash Royale involves Valkyrie, Fireball, Arrows and more

Valk Bait is no doubt the most popular and greatest Arena 3 deck in the game, which includes the following cards:

1) Valkyrie

The Valkyrie card (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 354

Hitpoints: 2641

Valkyrie is a melee troop with high hitpoints that causes massive area damage, which can be unlocked at Arena 2. Any troops in her nearby area take 360-degree damage from her ax. She is most effective against forces with strong DPS and the Skeleton Army.

2) Mini Pekka

Mini Pekka card (image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 955

Hitpoints: 1804

Mini Pekka is a popular Rare card in the game that deals a lot of damage while also acting as a mini tank. He is a single-target melee troop and can be obtained after completing the Clash Royale training. It's ideal for dealing with the enemy's high DPS ground troops.

3) Fireball

Fireball card (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 913

Players can unlock the Fireball card after completing the training rounds. It is one of the first few spell cards that causes area-damage. It is an excellent support troop against cards like the Wizards and Musketeers.

4) Minions

Minions card (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 135

Hitpoints: 305

Minions are the first few common cards that players get after the game training. It has a bunch of three tiny air troops that are capable of finishing ground troops like Mini Pekka, Giant, and more.

5) Arrows

Stats Royale @StatsRoyale Arrows in @ClashRoyale will now kill a bunch of stuff it wouldn’t before — archers, wall breakers, guards... Arrows in @ClashRoyale will now kill a bunch of stuff it wouldn’t before — archers, wall breakers, guards... https://t.co/5rblAbK83F

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 486

Arrows is an area-damage spell card, similar to Fireball, that can be acquired after completing the Clash Royale training. Despite its low damage, it covers a broader range than Fireball and is ideal for dealing with the Minions and Skeleton Army.

6) Giant

The Giant card (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 337

Hitpoints: 5423

Giant is one of the best tank troops in the game as it can easily do a lot of damage and also cause high damage to opponent's towers. Its high damage ability is capable of destroying them with a few punches.

7) Goblin Barrel

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 144

Hitpoints: 268

Goblin Barrel is one of the most popular Epic cards and can be unlocked at Arena 3. A barrel is launched from the King's Tower using this spell card. When Goblin Barrel hits the ground, three goblins are released, who deal significant damage to opponent structures.

8) Musketeer

Musketeer card (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 289

Hitpoints: 955

After completing the Clash Royale training, players can unlock the Musketeer, a medium-range single-target card with high hitpoints and damage. Her ability to assault both air and ground forces distinguishes her as a valuable Arena 3 deck card.

