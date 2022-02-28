Which is the best Epic card in Clash Royale?

Clash Royale is no doubt one of the most popular multiplayer mobile games on the market since it allows players to test a wide range of new and distinctive armies. These troops range in rarity from Common to Champion, and players must create an 8-card deck out of them.

Epic rarity is one of the highest card rarities, containing a large number of powerful troops capable of both attacking and defending.

Players can begin earning Epic cards and adding them to their 8-card deck as soon as they complete the Clash Riyal training. In this article, we'll explore the most popular Epic cards in Clash Royale.

Best Epic Card in Clash Royale

The Skeleton Army card in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

The most used card by active players is "Skeleton Army," and it is without a doubt the most popular Epic card. The Skeleton Army card is available once a player reaches Arena 2.

They have very low hitpoints and deal relatively less damage with 15 single-target skeletons striking at the same time, but they can land numerous attacks every second, thus capable of taking down high DPS cards.

The in-game description of the Skeleton Army is:

"Spawns an army of Skeletons. Meet Larry and his friends Harry, Terry, Gerry, Mary, etc."

Because of their enormous numbers and overall high DPS, the Skeleton Army is extremely effective against single target enemy soldiers and building targeting cards like the Pekka, Prince and Gain.

As it costs only 3 Elixir to deploy the Skeleton Army, it's an extremely versatile card that can deliver an Elixir advantage in almost any situation.

If the Skeletons are deployed right above the opposing unit, the Skeleton Army is capable of finishing area-damage soldiers.

They can also be utilized to stop units such as Goblin Barrel and Miner from doing a lot of damage to the towers directly.

Skeleton Army statistics

The Skeleton Army can deceive an opponent into using their area damage spell, allowing the player to employ other high DPS swarms like the Miner and other direct tower cards while remaining safe.

It can max be upgraded to level 14, where it deals overall damage of 108 and has 108 hitpoints.

Players can deploy the Skeleton Army by spending 3 Elixir and 1 second deployment time.

It has a hit speed of 1 second and covers a range of 0.5 tiles.

Finally, as it can encircle and destroy an opposing unit, the Skeleton Army is one of the most powerful swarm warriors in Clash Royale. It is primarily included in a player's deck since it is a low-cost Elixir that lets them block an enemy's advance.

